From 158 kg to 74 kg: Man's Incredible Fitness Journey In Pictures

Losing weight can be a daunting task, with many resorting to various methods such as diet and exercise. A man from Canada, Bishoi Khella, decided to add a unique approach to shed the extra pounds. He embarked on a two-year journey of capturing daily selfies which eventually led to an inspiring transformation. It all started after a trip with friends in Mexico, where Khella found himself unable to participate in activities like walks and jet-skiing due to his weight. This realisation prompted him to make a positive change in his life.

His daily selfies served as a visual reminder of his progress and helped him stay motivated. The time-lapse video on Instagram shows Bishoi Khella’s incredible transformation, as he goes from being overweight to fit and healthy. “What a wild ride man. Two years 160 lbs transformation. Anything is possible," he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bishoi Khella (@king_khella)

Despite weighing 158 kg during his trip to Mexico, Bishoi Khella’s unwavering determination led him to achieve the seemingly impossible. He embarked on an intense exercise routine, running in the mornings and hitting the gym in the evenings, ultimately resulting in an impressive transformation.

While speaking to The Sun, Bishoi Khella recounted how he felt left out during his trip and hated every moment of the vacation. Since resorts were empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said his friends made the most of the situation by participating in walks and other activities, while he struggled to keep up. This experience motivated him to start his weight loss journey, and he hasn’t looked back since.

In 2018, he experienced a stroke scare that was later diagnosed as a panic attack. However, it was his trip to Mexico that truly served as a wake-up call for Bishoi and inspired him to make positive changes in his life.

He shared his rigorous workout routine, which involved two 45-minute workouts a day, with one of them done outdoors. In addition to this, he also made sure to consume a gallon of water daily, read 10 pages of a self-development book, and took a daily progress picture. He also allowed himself alcohol or cheat meals for 75 straight days.

When Bishnoi Khella was at his heaviest, he would do his first workout in the morning, which was an outdoor run where he could only go a couple of minutes before having to stop and catch his breath. He would then run as far as he could until he was out of breath. He would walk and then resume running until the 45-minute workout was over. “I’d only cover about 5km in 50 minutes," he shared, highlighting the progress he has made since then.

Bishoi started his fitness journey during the COVID-19 lockdown in Canada. With gym closures, he turned to alternative forms of exercise, taking an annual city bike share pass for his second evening workout and biking around the city for 45 minutes. As soon as gyms reopened, he switched to weight training to continue his fitness journey.

Bishoi Khella has transformed his body and lifestyle by shedding 84 kg in just two years of hard work and dedication. He now weighs 74 kg. From struggling to complete a couple of minutes of outdoor running to now covering nearly 10 km every morning, Bishoi has made running an integral part of his daily routine. In addition to running, he continues to hit the gym in the evening, cementing his commitment to staying healthy and fit.

