From 5XL To Half The Size: How A Picture Inspired This US Man's Weight Loss Journey

A 37-year-old man from the US used to consume 12 cans of Mountain Dew every day, alongside indulging in large McDonald’s meals for lunch. However, a major event led to a life-changing decision about his diet. It all began when he saw a photograph of himself during his father’s funeral, and the image left him feeling uneasy and compelled to make a drastic change in his life.

Before his transformation, Chris Stewart’s lunch comprised two McDonald’s cheeseburgers, a McChicken sandwich, and a generous serving of fries, reported NY Post. He started his day with two cans of Mountain Dew for breakfast. Dinner mostly consisted of frozen food. This unhealthy lifestyle had taken a toll on his weight, as he tipped the scales at approximately 180 kg and wore clothes in a 5XL size.

A simple question, “Who is going to carry my casket?", resonated with Chris during his father’s funeral. As a forklift driver in Illinois, he couldn’t ignore the reality of his situation any longer. He knew that if he didn’t make a change, his life would be in grave danger.

Chris Stewart’s determination to transform his life was evident as he spoke about how he and his wife decided to order healthier food options. The pivotal moment ignited a journey towards a healthier lifestyle, and he started making significant changes in his daily routine.

By adopting healthier habits, he managed to shed nearly 90 kg. He made a conscious decision to swap Mountain Dew for sparkling water and completely eliminate fast food from his diet. His breakfast transformed into a nutritious protein smoothie with banana, mixed frozen fruit, peanut butter powder, chia, and hemp seeds. As a midday snack, he opted for a peanut butter oatmeal bar.

The results were astounding. Not only did Chris lose weight, but he also experienced a substantial increase in his energy levels. He took the initiative to search for healthy recipes on Pinterest, which played a crucial role in his transformation. Now, he proudly declares, “I am half the man I used to be."

Chris also made changes in his work life. Previously, as a supermarket manager, he spent most of his time sitting in the office and would head straight to the couch when he got home. Now, he actively engages in heavy lifting at his office, embracing a more active lifestyle.

The journey hasn’t been easy, but Chris Stewart’s determination and willpower led him to this remarkable transformation. The photograph that initially left him feeling unwell became the catalyst for positive change in his life.