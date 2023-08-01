From 87 to 72 Kg in 4 Years, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's Amazing Fitness Transformation

Zomato’s CEO and founder, Deepinder Goyal shared his remarkable fitness transformation journey in an Instagram post. He posted a glimpse of his fitness journey with before and after pictures from 2019 to 2023. Along with the photos of himself, he shared two Post-it notes, each displaying his body weight, cholesterol level, and body fat percentage from both years.

The Post-it notes clearly indicated a significant improvement in Deepinder Goyal’s health over the last four years. In 2019, Goyal weighed 87 kg which he successfully brought down to 72 kg in 2023. His efforts resulted in noticeable reductions in his cholesterol and body fat percentage levels as well. The cholesterol level of Deepinder Goyal had dropped from 165 to 55 whereas the body fat percentage was reduced to 11.5 percent.

Deepinder Goyal penned a note explaining that he began prioritizing his health a few months before the pandemic in 2019. “A glance into my personal fitness journey. In 2019, a few months before the pandemic, I started treating my health as an equal priority to my work. It was nothing extreme but just maintained consistency. A highlight of 2019 vs 2023 results," the caption read.

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, social media users were left impressed by his inspiring transformation. Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Feels like India is ordering from Zomato and you eating home," while another wrote, “How many calories you intake and how many you burn every day? Is any food avoided? Can you please share your food details too?"

“Would love to see the journey in a bit more detail. For if you are ordering out typically what kind of food do you choose? Feels great to see you achieve this. Hopefully, we can learn from this," a person commented.

Another user wrote, “You must not be having the Zomato app downloaded to your phone."

Deepinder Goyal opened up about his journey in detail of losing 15 kg over four years in a blog post. “I started tracking my carb intake, ate a healthy diet (all ordered via Zomato; because Indian home-cooked food is so dominated by carbs), and worked out regularly," he said.

Deepinder Goyal mentioned that he didn’t resort to extreme measures and allowed himself a couple of cheat days on weekends, indulging in dishes like chole bhature, butter chicken, gulab jamun, and others. The key to his progress was consistent progress, gradually incorporating healthier habits into his lifestyle each week, without any extreme changes. This approach had a positive impact on both his physical and psychological well-being.