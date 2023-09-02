From Coding to Comedy: The Vibrant Journey Of Comedian Jaspreet Singh

In the world of comedy, where laughter is the ultimate currency, Jaspeet Singh has emerged as a noteworthy figure, weaving humour into the tapestry of everyday life. In the kaleidoscope of comedic brilliance, Jaspreet Singh, known affectionately as Jassi, stands as a vibrant, unique hue. He is known for his observational skills and for engaging the audiences of his stand-up shows with his brilliant crowd work. His journey through life has been nothing short of extraordinary.

As for his comedic philosophy, Jaspreet stays true to his roots. His jokes are a mirror to life’s realities - equality, parenting, friendship, and youth, all wrapped in humour.

Early life and career

Born in a humble Punjabi family in 1979, Jaspreet Singh hails from Batala near Amritsar, Punjab. His father was a banker and there’s very little information available about his mother. He also has an elder brother named Harpreet Singh.

Jaspreet did his schooling at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Amritsar. He went on a conventional path during the early days of his career and pursued a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science (2007-2011) at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. In college, he was very active as a stage performer. He did theatre, wrote scripts, and was a part of his college’s Bhangra dance group. This is where he realized his love for the stage.

After college, he worked as a software engineer for almost seven years. His first job was reportedly at Samsung Research Institute in Noida, followed by Sapient in Gurugram where he worked as a Senior Associate till 2018. Yet, hidden behind lines of code, a spark ignited. Comedy was calling. It was during his corporate journey that he discovered his true passion.

Transitioning into comedy

While working at Samsung, he was first introduced to stand-up comedy by one of his friends. While he had realised that comedy was what he wished to do, it took him some more years to perform on a stage. While working at Sapient, Jaspreet started attending open mics.

He too had his share of struggles in the beginning. He reportedly performed in front of just a group of seven people who had turned for his show. He continued aspiring to become a stand-up comedian and finally, through a YouTube video, he went viral.

He uploaded his first YouTube video Dad, Savings aur Milk, in July 2017. He expected the video to get at least 1 lakh views so that he could get more corporate shows. Fortunately to his surprise, the video crossed over 10 million views in a short span of time, making Jaspreet a sought-after comedian online.

Fame and recognition

As of now, his first video has over 12.5 million views and nearly 3 thousand comments. Since then, the stage has been his canvas, and laughter his paintbrush. He’s painted the world with humour, performing in over 60 cities worldwide, including India, the USA, Australia, the UK, Vietnam, Qatar, and the U.A.E.

Jaspreet also owns a podcast channel titled Chill Thoda Grill on the Gaana app. He also runs a series on YouTube called Jassi Doesn’t Like It. On his channel, the comedian comments on and roasts the things and events from the internet that do not go well with his taste.

Personal life

Beyond the stage lights, Jaspreet’s personal life shines just as bright. He found love in a long-term relationship with Harneet Kaur, whom he eventually married in December 2016. Jassi says that they’re not just a couple; they’re a dynamic duo, each other’s source of laughter and support. His family, rooted in a culture of humour, played a significant role in nurturing his comedic sensibilities. In an interview with The Tribune, he shared that he often tests his jokes on his wife, before performing it in front of a live audience on stage.

Comic style and features

What sets Jaspreet apart is his comedic style - a delightful blend of observation and reality. He finds humour where others don’t, in the ordinary, in the mundane. His signature expressions and casual humour have become his trademark, leaving audiences roaring with laughter and thought.

However, he has also faced some backlash for making jokes about his family. In an interview, he replied to this issue saying that his family is inherently funny, and humour runs in their veins. They all make fun of each other, and he credits his family for his sense of humour.

Popular Videos

Here are some of Jaspreet Singh’s most popular stand-up videos on his YouTube channel:

This is his most viewed video so far, with a staggering 18.6 million views. In this video, he talks about his experiences in Delhi and the stupid people he has met. It was uploaded on June 20, 2019.

Another popular video on his channel is Ghar Ki Talashi, posted during his initial days. Uploaded in 2017, the video has over 11.5 million views at present.

In this video, uploaded on Jan 30, 2020, on his channel, he talks about his girlfriend. The view has more than 9.5 million views so far.

In this video, which has nearly 9 million views, he talks about a romantic couple he met in a movie theatre in Delhi.

Upcoming projects

The comedian is also very active on social media. He keeps sharing photos and videos from his shows on his Instagram account which boasts about 500 thousand followers. He also shares various sneak peeks from his foreign tours and announces his upcoming shows.

According to the latest post he shared with his fans on social media, Jaspreet is gearing up for a tour in the USA and Canada. The tour will start in the middle of September 2023 and will last for over two weeks.

Indeed, comedy didn’t choose Jaspreet; it’s as if he was destined for it. From a ‘funny’ kid in childhood to a comedic sensation, his journey is a testament to the power of following one’s passion. Through humour, he paints life’s canvas in vivid colours, reminding us all to find the laughter in our own stories.