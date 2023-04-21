From Pinning Needles To Inserting Rods: 5 Bizarre Guinness World Records Of All Time

Since the time humans have figured out the way to walk upright, they have been doing their best to come up with new ways to test the limits of their body and the mind. Humans have invented the internet, walked on the moon, made significant scientific discoveries and what not, but they still have that inquisitiveness to have a fair share of whacky achievements.

Today, we will share with you five of the most bizarre Guinness World Records.

Wei Shengchu: China’s Wei Shengchu holds the Guinness World Record for pinning his head with 2,188 acupuncture needles in 2013. He did the whole process without even blinking his eyes. According to scientists, the whole process could have Wei developing severe migraine for as long as for the next 10 years of his life.

Fakir Zdenenk Zahradka: Czech Republic’s Fakir Zdenek Zahradka has the Guinness World Record for surviving inside a wooden coffin for 10 days without food or water. Inside the coffin, he was only connected with the outside world through a ventilation pipe. He revealed that he spent most of his time sleeping, contemplating, or talking to his friends through the ventilation pipe.

Ilker Yilmaz: Turkey’s Ilker Yilmaz holds the record for squirting milk through his eyes. He squirted milk from his left eye to a distance of almost 9 feet. He claimed that he is among the handful of people who can perform such a task because of an anomaly in his tear gland. Before Ilker, Canada’s Mike Moral had the record of squirting out milk at a distance of almost 8.7 feet.

Jeff Langum: Earlier, Jeff Langum had the record for the world’s best natural full beard. He added another record to his name in 2013. An Italian TV show showed him sliding 3,157 toothpicks inside his beard in just 3.5 hours. He slid 50 more toothpicks than the previous record.

Andrew Stanton: Andrew Stanton from the United States holds the record for passing the longest metal coil through his nose and out of his mouth. The length of the coil was 3.63 metres. The record was registered on the sets of the popular show, Lo Show Dei Record, in Rome, Italy.

