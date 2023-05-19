From Portugal to Iceland: Internet Disagrees With AI Stereotypes Of An 'Average Person'

In the ever-evolving realm of Artificial Intelligence, the limits of possibility are being pushed with each passing day. Among the many remarkable AI tools that have captured the imagination of social media users, one stands out for its ability to entertain and spark curiosity: MidJourney. This ingenious AI art generation tool has been put to the test, generating a wide array of captivating artwork. However, it is one particular project that has recently taken the internet by storm. It is Reddit’s “the most stereotypical person in [country]." Shared on Reddit’s MidJourney community, the post is a showcase of some rather impressive artworks.

From the enchanting lands of Czechia to the picturesque landscapes of Slovenia, this intriguing prompt has delved into 20 different countries, offering a glimpse into the appearance of their “average" citizens. The concept is simple yet captivating: by utilizing AI algorithms, the tool creates visual representations of individuals that embody the stereotypical features associated with each country. From distinct facial features to characteristic expressions, these illustrations were a means to offer a window into the fascinating mosaic of humanity that exists around the globe. Check out the set of snaps right here:

As the images surface online, viewers find themselves captivated by these AI-generated faces. Each one had adorned a unique blend of physical attributes that the users found amusing. The project has quickly become a hot topic of conversation, igniting discussions about cultural stereotypes, national identity, and the intricate blend of human appearance. While some were pleasantly surprised, others were not so impressed by what was being produced. “Looks like the AI needs more data on these countries, but honestly, they are all really snappy dressers, and the jackets on these guys are amazing. This AI should be a fashion designer,” read a comment.

Another user wrote, “The Greece photo looks amazing. If that Dude would have normal hands, and the picture wasn’t that blue, it would look incredibly real. He looks like a Greek grandpa for sure.”

“I’m just going to let Slovenia slide, but does anyone have an idea why Finland is wearing a pineapple-surrounded-by-mushrooms shaped hat?” read a comment.

“Greece is by far the most accurate one," a social media user wrote.

What is your opinion on these “Average” people from around the globe? Which one do you think matches the best to their real life counterparts?