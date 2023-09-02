From Thailand, A Lip-Smacking Video Of Coconut Jelly Preparation

The internet has revolutionized the way we explore things, thanks to various social media platforms and the wealth of information. It has made it incredibly easy to access diverse and mouthwatering recipes from around the world. Asian cuisines, in particular, have gained immense popularity and food vloggers have played a major role in popularizing local dishes in the West. Recently, a video showing the preparation of a Thai delicacy known as Coconut Jelly has been making waves on the internet. While many have already fallen in love with the food item, the clip also revealed the intriguing and complex process that goes behind its creation, leaving social media users stunned and craving to experience this Thai delectable.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page Bangkok Foodie and the user shot the clip at a place called Coco Home in Bangkok, where they offer this delightful coconut jelly treat for 55 baht (approximately Rs 128). The process involves skilled workers smoothly and cleanly cutting coconuts, a sight that is satisfying to watch. The caption accompanying the video reads, “Coconut Jelly Making In Thailand.”

The video, originally shared on Bangkok Foodie’s Instagram page, has become a viral sensation and garnered an impressive 2 million views. What truly stood out was the skill and precision with which the workers cut and prepared the coconut jelly, leaving social media users in stunned.

Reacting to the clip, a user mentioned, “Quality+ skill+ clean.”

Another stated, “I now understand why (boxed) coconut juice overseas costs an arm and a leg. Respect for this trade.”

“Never realized how much work goes in something like this,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “We can drink fresh coconut but this is our sweet like Jelly.”

A user appreciating the workers wrote, “I like the natural container and minimal plastic use. Excellent production. Green coconut with fresh gel from the juice. It looks very good. We don’t market our fresh coconut, we husk them and keep them ice cold then open them to drink right there fresh. These people have an industrious spirit.”

One more added, “This is creativity at its peak.”

Earlier, another Thai street food video made rounds of the internet, this time featuring a vendor making black noodles. Shared by a food blogger, the video shows a skilled woman preparing this street food delicacy, involving vegetables, species and black noodles. The clip left social media users in awe. Sharing the video, the user wrote, “UNIQUE Street Food of Thailand.”

Opinions about the dish were divided, some viewers found the concept interesting while others remained unimpressed. However, the video managed to cross over 5 million views.