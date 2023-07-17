From The Joker To Super Saiyan: The Different AI Avatars Of Sonu Sood

In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has made significant progress. It has helped artists to explore their creativity and visualise unimaginable possibilities. Taking advantage of this technology, Instagram page Psycadelic Art aka Wild Trance gave multiple makeovers to actor Sonu Soon. The viral post showcases the actor in multiple roles, including a chef, a boxer, a pandit and a warrior. The actor is also imagined as the iconic Joker, an action star and even a Super Saiyan.

“Visualizing Bollywood celebrity Sonu Sood in the multiverse through AI opens up a world of endless possibilities, merging his on-screen charisma and real-life philanthropy with the boundless potential of various dimensions,” read the caption posted with the pictures. Further, the artist stated that they created the images using Midjourney AI.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Psycadelic Art (@wild.trance)

Since the post featuring Sonu Sood’s artwork was shared, social media users started appreciating the artist’s exceptional work and couldn’t help but wonder how amazing the actor would look if he actually portrayed some of the characters.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Really amazing prompt work bro. Hats off.”

Another wrote, “You guys work amazing.”

A user shared, “I would really love to see Sonu Sood in the role of Joker.”

Another excited fan added, “Sonu Sood as Goku,” with fire emojis.

“All of his looks have come out amazing,” a comment read.

One more wrote, “Sonu Sood as a joker is a killer.”

In June, an artist named Shantanu Deshmukh created a deconstructed portrait of Sonu Sood. The artwork not only caught the attention of social media users but also impressed the Bollywood actor himself. Upon coming across the artwork, Sonu expressed his admiration by reposting the clip and wrote, “Amazing."

One user appreciating the artwork described it as “amazing.”

It's really amazing….. super…👌👍💪♥️🙏— Roshankumar Mukhi (@RoshankumarMu12) June 22, 2023

Another tweet encouraged the artist and wrote, “keep energetic.”

Really amazing bro, keep energetic 😃— Rana Pratap_fca🖌️ (@caprataprana) June 22, 2023

A user complimented Sonu Sood for his philanthropic work. They highlighted that the actor has a golden heart, as he helps those in need.

You have a golden heart,hands that take out money to help the needy. It is not the depth of the pocket that matters. It is the heart that beats for mankind, proud of you. Major Gurdeep Singh Samra— Sam (@Wellmeaningguy) June 22, 2023

One more wrote, “Wow. What a creativity. It’s a pure feeling to express his love for Sonu Sood sir.”

Wow… What a creativity… It's a pure feeling to express his love for sonu sood sir🥰👍— Anupam Rajput (@anupamrajput541) June 23, 2023

The clip garnered significant attention and has garnered over 3 lakh views.