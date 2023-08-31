From Vadodara, This Beautiful And Finger-Licking 'Blossom Onion' Has Foodies' Attention

In the world of culinary delights, we often hear the phrase, that we eat with our eyes first. It is a testament to the importance of presentation in the world of food. The appearance of a dish can elevate our dining experience, making it not only delicious but also visually enticing. Street-side stalls, those humble establishments that dot our city corners, have long held the secret to creating culinary masterpieces that not only tantalise the palate but also captivate the senses with their visual appeal. Today, we invite you to take a look at the newest sensation in the world of street food – the onion blossom.

This exceptional creation, a newcomer on the street food scene, has been making rounds on social media for its captivating visual appeal, ease of cooking, and for being delicious. A food vlogger has shared a video on Instagram, showcasing the two street food vendors from Vadodara, Gujarat, preparing the onion blossom.

Take a look:

The video shows one of the vendors delicately placing a peeled, uncut onion beneath the flower-cutter-shaped machine. The machine slices the onion with precision, revealing petal-like layers. The vendor then dips the sliced onion into a small container filled with an orange-coloured batter. Once the onion is thoroughly coated by the batter, it is then generously rolled with breadcrumbs, ensuring that each layer, each layer is filled to maximise its crunchiness.

The process is then followed by deep-frying. One can see that the vendor skillfully spins each piece of onion into the pan of hot oil and it keeps rotating till its colour changes to brown. Then, the vendor takes it out and drains excess oil, leaving behind a crispy-looking onion fritter.

To add the finishing touch, the vendor sprinkles a special seasoning over the freshly fried onion blossom. A dollop of creamy mayonnaise is kept at the center of the snack before serving it. Apart from the look and taste, what truly captured the internet’s attention was the high standard of hygiene maintained by these street-side vendors. Many viewers shared that this was the first time they felt a genuine urge to explore street food after watching a viral video.

For those unfamiliar with this culinary gem, the onion blossom is also known as the blooming onion. The snack was originally created as an appetiser, in 1988 by Outback founder Tim Gannon. He calls it a “secret family recipe that never fails to delight." Outback Steakhouse is a chain of restaurants in the United States, famous for its Australian-themed hospitality, according to their website.