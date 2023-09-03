Full Face Tattoo Made It Tough For Woman To Find Jobs; Now A Kind Stranger Is Offering Help

Tattoos are not acceptable in many workplaces as they are deemed to not go well with the sense of decorum in offices. Not long ago, a news presenter from New Zealand, Oriini Kaipara, made headlines after a video of her anchoring while flaunting her Maori chin tattoo went viral. Not everyone is that lucky. Taylor White, a 37-year-old woman from Florida, has been repeatedly rejected by HRs for facial tattoos that she got at a very young age against her will. Things seem to be looking brighter for White as after more than a decade, a stranger has decided to help her out.

White, a former employee of the body modification industry, is now actively working to transition herself to a mental health advisor. She claimed that her full facial tattoo was making it difficult for her to find employment, reported the New York Post. The constant rejections hurt her self-esteem, she added. “I understand that my appearance is quite different, and could maybe jar someone that has their own condition,” she shared.

Taylor White was dating a man who turned out abusive. On her 21st birthday, he took her out to a bar, where she was drugged. The following morning she woke up with pain in her face and symptoms that made her believe that she was assaulted. That’s when White found that “horrible things” were permanently inked on her face, which she denied to describe in detail. She then went on to “black out” the marks, but the resulting job rejections took a toll on her life.

In an effort to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness, White started posting about her battles on TikTok. According to the New York Post, Karridy Askenasy, a content creator, stumbled upon White’s TikTok videos and was moved by her narrative. He offered to help her without charging a penny and volunteered to pay Taylor’s laser tattoo removal costs. Askenasy even looked for a suitable facility that could handle the challenging ink removal.

Luckily, a tattoo removal brand known as Removery took the initiative of removing Taylor White’s challenging ink tattoos without charging anything. However, the doctors at the tattoo removal centre said that it would take multiple sittings for the complete removal and two years for the stains to permanently fade away.

White got inked for the first time with white lines connecting her eyes to her temples. She claimed to have opted for that tattoo as a “war paint" to establish herself as a tattoo artist.