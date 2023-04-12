Full Marks If You Can Count The Number Of Birds Here Within 10 Seconds

Optical illusions with hidden outlines of objects, animals, and things have grown popular in recent times. But do you know that a simple photograph of similar objects can equally leave you perplexed? As easy as it may appear, images can sometimes be deceiving. Though everything looks normal, the answers can become extremely difficult to crack on the first attempt. The tricky nature of images may end up giving you a run for the money to spot the objects. Just like this photograph of birds sitting on tree branches. Can you count the total number of birds?

How to go about it?

This image is designed in such a manner that it will trick your mind and vision, making it a tad bit strenuous on the eyes. Though you’re able to see the birds, it is hard for the mind to process it because of the overwhelming number and the birds being splayed in different directions. In order to crack this optical illusion, you need to first understand its tricky element while answering the question asked. Once the objective is clear, observe keenly to process what’s been displayed in front of your eyes.

It is clear that the image is of a huge tree with multiple birds resting on it. The leaves of the tree might trick your brain to resemble the beak of a bird, you need to steer clear of that. In places, even the branches of the tree are casting shadows of the outline of a bird and its feather. Recognizing and differentiating what’s real and what’s not is the main goal.

What shouldn’t be missed?

The colour element plays a crucial factor in answering the question. Most of the big birds seated on the tree are of different shades therefore they draw attention. However, there are also a few small birds in neutral shadows flying close by the tree branches that can easily be skipped by the eyes. While the big birds are strikingly visible, it is the complete opposite for the small ones. Moreover, the big ones look evenly scattered throughout the image but the tiny ones are fewer in number.

Did you manage to count the total number of birds

The answer is 26.

