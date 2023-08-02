Funeral Homes Come Up With Hot Pink Coffins To Meet The Barbiecore Trend

The movie Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has been captivating audiences globally. Thanks to Greta Gerwig’s movie, a new trend called Barbiecore has emerged. This trend has gained popularity among people, and surprisingly, even funeral homes are catching onto it. According to reports from NY Post, a company named Olivares Funeral Home has introduced Barbie-themed coffins, promoting pink coffins with the catchy slogan, “So you can rest like Barbie."

In the promotional clip, the company states, “This coffin, with its striking bright pink colour, represents the spark and energy of those unforgettable moments they lived. It is a reminder that our stories deserve to be remembered and celebrated with colour and vibrancy. May this tribute be a celebration full of love, colours and unforgettable memories.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Post (@nypost)

The Barbie-themed coffins are not limited to just one funeral home or region. Funeral homes across Mexico, El Salvador and various parts of Latin America are also providing people with the option to bid farewell to their loved ones in a vibrant and unique way. One such example is Alpha and Omega Funeral Home in Ahuachapan, El Salvador, run by Undertaker Isaac Villegas, who has been offering pink coffins for about a year now.

To capitalize on the growing demand, Villegas’s funeral home offered a 30% discount for anyone interested in their coffins. The response was overwhelming, with around 40 people inquiring about the unique coffin design. As a result, they have already closed deals with at least 10 new clients and they even ran out of stock due to the high demand.

The marketing team of the Barbie movie earlier partnered with a UAE-based social media agency, Eye Studio, to create a CGI ad campaign. In the clip, Barbie was brought to life, wearing her signature swimsuit, positioned next to Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eye Studio| Creative Content & Social Media Agency👁️ (@eyestudioae)

Days before the release, the team transformed an iconic mural on the side of Jo’s Coffee in Austin, US, into a message from Ken to Barbie. The mural displayed the words, “Barbie, I love you so much. –Ken." The videos and pictures from the location spread like wildfire across social media and the promotional campaigns proved to be a huge success.

Barbie marketing team cannot be stopped pic.twitter.com/csPTrxhcj8— caroline baniewicz (@carolinebano) July 17, 2023

The Barbie movie features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles, along with Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, and Will Ferrell.