Funny Video Shows Brothers Going To Extreme Lengths For Rakhi Gifts But There's A Twist

Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, but sometimes, it leads to playful disagreements, especially when it comes to giving gifts. The tradition of exchanging gifts between siblings takes centre stage. But what if the concept of “expensive" gifts was turned on its head? A captivating video has been making the rounds, offering a delightful twist to the notion of lavish Rakhi presents.

Shared by RJ Rohan from 93.5 RedFM on his Instagram handle, showcased a comical twist to this situation, creating a skit that humorously depicted two brothers going to extreme lengths to meet their sisters’ extravagant gift requests. From the latest iPhones to pricey hair accessories, they comically deliberated over their sisters’ expensive desires.

Take a look at the post here:

In a humorous turn of events, they candidly confessed their inability to afford these gifts due to financial constraints. Their desperation led one brother to attempt snatching an iPhone, while the other tried stealing a hair accessory from a store. Both of these ill-fated endeavours resulted in their apprehension by the police.

To add a final humorous touch, it’s revealed at the end of the skit that both brothers shared their stories right in front of the police station itself, adding to the comedic element of the situation. Despite the light-hearted humour, it brings up a fun topic for conversation. Whether it’s agreeing or laughing about the stereotypes, this skit has sparked discussions about sibling dynamics and gifting expectations during Raksha Bandhan.

Accompanying the video, the caption read, “Rakhi at month end be like…"

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, the social media users swamped the comment section with their contrasting thoughts. While many found the skit relatable and funny, some thought it stereotyped women as materialistic.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “So cute. Please be my brother, I wouldn’t ask for more than a hug," while another commented, “Video is nice….just for fun…but we sisters not at all like that…we never such things…."

“Respect for the content. Fantastic work done. Keep up the great work," an Instagram user wrote.

Since the video was shared, it garnered an impressive count of 3 million views with over 1 lakh likes.

