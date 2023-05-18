Future Of Indian Cricket Shines Bright In Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram Post

A child has captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts around the world with his exceptional skills with a bat. Among his admirers is Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan who shared the video on his Instagram page. The clip, which has now gone viral, features the little prodigy playing cricket within the confines of his own home. He needed no open field or a huge crowd cheering for him to show just how grand his game already is. In the captivating footage, the child can be seen eagerly awaiting deliveries of balls and skilfully hitting each one with his miniature cricket bat. With every swing, it becomes evident that this young cricketer possesses an extraordinary level of talent and natural ability. His flawless technique, combined with his infectious enthusiasm, has left viewers in awe.

The clip gained further significance when Amitabh Bachchan, a known cricket enthusiast, shared the video on Instagram. Alongside the video, Big B wrote a caption that read, “The future of Indian Cricket is in very safe hands." This powerful endorsement from the renowned actor has further propelled the young prodigy into the spotlight.

The social media erupted with excitement as the video garnered widespread admiration and praise for the young talent. Fans and cricket enthusiasts flooded the comments section, expressing their awe at the child’s remarkable skills and predicting a promising future for Indian cricket. “The best finisher of the future Indian cricket team,” wrote a user.

“Dayum, the shot list is like a mix of some good batsmen,” read another comment.

A person commented, “This boy is very good at hitting the ball with nice technique… If he practices regularly then he will 100% play in Indian cricket team…"

Away from the big screen, Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping his fans engaged with interesting social media posts.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan had dropped a video featuring the unique idea of a man to beat the summer hit. “In the heat of the day .. he carries his own fan to cool off,” Big B wrote in the caption.

In the clip, the man, walking on a street, is seen twirling his ponytail apparently to keep the heat away.