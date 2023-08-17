Gadar 2 Fight: UP Men Engage in Aggressive Brawl During Sunny Deol Movie, Video Goes Viral

In what comes as a scary incident, another fight broke down at a cinema hall during the screening on ‘Gadar 2’. A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows two people, completely out of control as they hit each other and create panic among audience. The video has been uploaded on ‘X’ handle ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’. According to reports, the incident took place at Prasad Cinema at Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat.

As things escalated, one of the individuals and his friend started attacking and kicking the other person. The fight between two people suddenly got converted into a group brawl as people were seen brutally attacking each other. The video, since being uploaded, has gathered over 117K views. Here, have a look for yourself:

Kalesh b/w a Couple and a Guy inside Movie theatre during Gadar-2 show (Sunny deol paaji ko dekhke josh aa gaya) pic.twitter.com/99ikqtAqyH— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 16, 2023

The video left many people in shock. However, it was not the first time that such an incident took place. “Yeh Kya Film Bana Di Sunny Paaji Ne," sarcastically wrote an ‘X’ user. Many people can be seen making fun of people who were fighting.

Meanwhile, earlier, another video that went viral on social media showed a group of people beating a man for allegedly saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’ In the video, the man can be seen being thrashed by a group of people as the movie plays in the background. “Allegedly someone shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in the theatre while watching Gadar 2," read the caption of the video.

Gadar 2 happens to be one of the most awaited movies of Bollywood. Also, it has become the second highest opener of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan.’ The movie clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s ‘OMG 2’ but clearly surpassed.