Gadar 2 Frenzy: Viral Video Shows Massive Crowd Hoisting Indian Flag Outside Single Screen in Bihar

Gadar 2 was one of the most awaited movies and as expected it smashed box office in India on its opening day. The movie stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. According to reports, the movie earned Rs 39 crore on Friday, August 11. Now, a video which is currently going viral shows a massive crowd outside a single screen cinema in Bihar’s Bargainia. In the video, people can be seen hoisting our national flag and screaming on top of their voice. The single screen was of course playing Gadar and this was the enthusiasm of all the fans.

Uploaded on Twitter by a user named ‘Vishek Chauhan’, the video shows huge crowds in front of the single screen building. People can be seen cheering and hoisting the flag. “#Gadar2 going bonkers in single screen.. #Chandra #Bargainia #Bihar,” wrote Vishek.

Here is the viral video:

“The nostalgia of #Gadar has carried even after 2 decades to drive such massive audiences to our theatre #ChandraTalkies not seen since ages. #SunnyDeol #Gadar2,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Love for Tara Singh enters the third decade. And as I always say.. a movie that works in Bharat will work in #India too. The vice versa is seldom true. #Gadar2 is getting a good traction in the evening. It will end as a success.”

One person mentioned, “Seriously nice to see, All three Generation’s of #Deols are active at same time ! @aapkadharam @AbhayDeol @iamsunnydeol @thedeol #RajveerDeol and #KaranDeol And the moral of story is always open for work at any age ,success will surely follow you ! #Gadar2Review.”

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has become the second-highest opener of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The movie clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 but clearly surpassed. OMG 2 is said to have collected Rs 9 crore on its opening day.