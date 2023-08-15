CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » Gadar 2: Man Chants 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan During Sunny Deol Film, Gets Beaten Up By Crowd
1-MIN READ

Gadar 2: Man Chants 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan During Sunny Deol Film, Gets Beaten Up By Crowd

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 08:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Man Chants 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan During Sunny Deol Film, Gets Beaten Up By Crowd. (Image: X/@erbmjha)

Viral video shows a man being beaten by a group for screaming 'Pakistan Zindabad' at a theatre during 'Gadar 2' screening.

In what comes as a shocking incident, a man was thrashed after he shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during the screening of ‘Gadar 2.’ A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a group of people beating a man for allegedly saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. However, News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of the video. Uploaded on X, formerly known as Twitter, the video has left people in utter shock. You can see the man being thrashed by a group as the movie plays in the background. Since being uploaded, the video has caused a stir on social media.

“Allegedly someone shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in the theatre while watching Gadar 2 & this happened,” wrote X user ‘Bala’ as he shared the video. Since being uploaded, the video has garnered 1 million views. Here, have a look for yourself:

Gadar 2 happens to be one of the most awaited movies of Bollywood. Also, it has become the second-highest opener of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The movie clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 but clearly surpassed. OMG 2 is said to have collected Rs 9 crore on its opening day.

Meanwhile, earlier, a video which went viral showed a massive crowd outside a single screen cinema in Bihar’s Bargainia. In the video, people can be seen hoisting our national flag and screaming on top of their voice. The single screen was of course playing Gadar and this was the enthusiasm of all the fans. Uploaded on Twitter by a user named ‘Vishek Chauhan’, the video shows huge crowds in front of the single screen building. People can be seen cheering and hoisting the flag. “#Gadar2 going bonkers in single screen.. #Chandra #Bargainia #Bihar,” wrote Vishek.

