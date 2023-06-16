Gaddiya Uchiya Rakhiya: Vicky Kaushal's Viral Reel Has Spawned Hilarious Out-of-context Car Memes

Riar Saab’s ‘Obsessed’ is on fire, burning up the charts and captivating Desis all over who just can’t get enough of it. It’s become the anthem of the day, with people jamming to it non-stop. And you know what? It was Vicky Kaushal and his mind-blowing dance moves that made us fall head over heels for this Punjabi banger. Now, Twitter has taken things to a whole new level of hilarious. They’ve unleashed the power of their wit and humour by creating ‘Gaddiya Uchiya Rakhiya’ memes, finding ridiculously funny connections to out-of-context car scenes from popular Bollywood movies.

And when it comes to movies filled with cars bashing and soaring through the air, one name reigns supreme: Rohit Shetty. His films have become synonymous with high-octane action and jaw-dropping car stunts. Whether it’s the uproarious ‘Golmaal’ series or the adventurous ride of ‘All the Best,’ Twitter simply can’t kickstart the ‘Gaddiya Uchiya Rakhiya’ trend without giving a nod to Shetty’s cinematic marvels.

But that’s not all! The ‘Gaddiya Uchiya Rakhiya’ trend has spread like wildfire, engulfing other movies and their scenes in a whirlwind of hilarious memes. Take a look!

Does this count as Gadiya uchiya rakhiya pic.twitter.com/9t77GNmjVA— mitali kshatriya (@mitalikshatriya) June 15, 2023

Someone : gadiya uchiya rakhiyaMe: pic.twitter.com/Oop1tNSjCI— Ashish Kadam (@Thinker_Ashish) June 15, 2023

gadiya uchiya rakhiya 😜 pic.twitter.com/Bvcx1eY5lf— Jᴀʜɪɴ Kʜɪʟᴀᴅɪ (@Jahhhin_Cena) June 15, 2023

Recently, a Twitter user unleashed a perfect crossover of ‘Obsessed’ and Ajay Devgn in a side-splitting thread. It all started with Devgn’s daredevil stunts involving cars, flawlessly aligning with the lyrics, “Gaddiyan unchiyaan rakhiyaan". And from there, the thread took an uproarious turn, introducing hilarious variations to the song that incorporated Devgn’s iconic roles.

From ‘Haddiyan unchiyaan rakhiyaan’ inspired by his role in ‘Drishyam’ to the witty ‘Noto ki gaddiyan neechiyaan rakhiyaan’ drawing cues from ‘Raid,’ this thread had it all!

Ajay Devgn x Obsessed - A threadGaddiyan unchiyaan rakhiyaan pic.twitter.com/GFVoLoRx1c — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 8, 2023

As cheeky as it may sound, there’s no denying that ‘Obsessed’ has taken the internet by storm and left everyone, well, ‘obsessed’!