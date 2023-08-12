Gal Gadot Flaunting Alia Bhatt's 'Breathing' Technique While Consuming Spicy Food Has Fans in Awe

Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ released on Netflix on Friday. In the movie, Alia is seen as Keya Dhawan, a hacker on the run from a global peacekeeping agency, seeking justice. The film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan as leads. Now, a video which has surfaced on social media platform Reddit shows Gadot talking about how Alia taught her to breathe while eating spicy food.

In an interview clip which is now going viral, Gadot shows the way Alia taught her to breathe while consuming hot and spicy food. She does it while eating chicken wings with chilli sauce. Here, have a look at the viral video:

“Alia is an obsession to some people..They very busy finding her mistake & trolling,” wrote a Reddit user. Another person mentioned, “They should have let Alia come on the show. I wanted to see her spice tolerance.”

Meanwhile, earlier, Alia revealed that she had taken care of Gadot on the movie set. “I remember when I had to call

Gal and let her know that I was pregnant. I’m supposed to start shooting and I have all these action sequences but I wanted her to know because she’s the producer on the film and also I would have some restrictions maybe," she told PTI.

She further added, “And she was so warm, excited and started cheering, talking about how it’s great luck for the movie and that she’s got my back. I think very rarely you meet somebody and in the first two minutes feel very well taken care of, extreme warmth and just safety.”