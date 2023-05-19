Gambhir vs Kohli in Playoffs? Twitter Erupts With Memes As IPL Fans Await RCB vs LSG Clash

In a dazzling display of T20 brilliance, Virat Kohli unleashed his batting prowess upon the cricketing stage, leaving spectators in awe. With his supercharged performance and sensational century, he propelled the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a glorious victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). As cricket enthusiasts celebrated the triumph, it was impossible to ignore the delightful presence of Gautam Gambhir memes, courtesy of the spirited online cricket community. In a hilarious showdown, Gambhir vs Kohli memes shared the limelight alongside the action-packed RCB match, adding an extra dose of fun and banter to the cricketing spectacle.

Thus, after witnessing Kohli’s awe-inspiring performance, his die-hard fans spared no effort in playfully teasing the LSG mentor and Naveen-ul-Haq, the duo who were involved in the infamous on-field spat with Kohli. In fact, as the RCB star’s breathtaking knock unfolded, Twitter exploded with a flurry of memes that not only poked fun at Gambhir and Naveen but also built anticipation for the much-awaited showdown between LSG and RCB later this season - a clash that now seems even more likely!

Check Out Kohli vs Gambhir Memes:

Are we going to see Gambhir vs Kohli in play offs? pic.twitter.com/aIdV6ioVEs— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 18, 2023

Gautam gambhir watching virat kohli's inning:pic.twitter.com/yML8VWOFtI— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) May 18, 2023

Virat Kohli scores century Gautam Gambhir : pic.twitter.com/IePKh4KEuA — CS Rishabh (Professor) (@ProfesorSahab) May 18, 2023

Gautam Gambhir and Naveen Ul Haq after Virat Kohli 's century today : #RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/dzZARGqKk0— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 18, 2023

Kohli vs Gambhir in first eliminator pic.twitter.com/WQqIyuUcR6— Pradeep (@MahakalMessi) May 18, 2023

But the fun didn’t stop at playful taunting. Esteemed journalist and former DDCA president Rajat Sharma joined in the excitement, extending his congratulations to Kohli on his remarkable sixth IPL century. However, Sharma’s tweet carried a subtle undertone, hinting at someone who might not share the same joy. And we all know exactly who that someone is!

“Magnificent 100 by Virat. It was a delight to watch. Of course, somebody somewhere may not be happy," Sharma tweeted, leaving no doubt about the intended recipient of his indirect remark.

Magnificent 100 by Virat. It was a delight to watch. Of course, somebody somewhere may not be happy 😜@imVkohli @BCCI— Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) May 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Swiggy Instamart added a dash of cheekiness with a cleverly crafted tweet, seemingly aimed at Naveen-ul-Haq. The Afghan pacer had previously taken a playful jab at Kohli by sharing a picture of mangoes on his Instagram story, shortly after their on-field altercation at Ekana Stadium.

“Sorry mango… cheeku is the real king," quipped Swiggy on Twitter, serving up a delicious play on words.

Sorry mango.. cheeku is the real King 👑— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 18, 2023

An eternal IPL saga that knows no bounds!