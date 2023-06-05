CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Gaming Addiction: 13-year-old Chinese Girl Spends Rs 15 Lakh In Four Months
1-MIN READ

Gaming Addiction: 13-year-old Chinese Girl Spends Rs 15 Lakh In Four Months

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 11:25 IST

Delhi, India

13-year-old girl gave a big shock to her family by spending savings on online gaming.

13-year-old girl gave a big shock to her family by spending savings on online gaming.

13-year-old girl living in China's Henan Province spent 449,500 yuan on online gaming from her mother's account.

Mobile phone addiction is common these days. From waking up in the morning until we go back to sleep, we use our phones almost the entire day. Apart from this addiction, mobile gaming is also quite popular among youngsters. According to a report in the South China Morning Post, a 13-year-old girl, living in China’s Henan Province, was so addicted to mobile games that she spent 449,500 yuan on online gaming from her mother’s account. The mother was unaware of the matter until the girl’s teacher warned her.

The 13-year-old girl, who is a secondary school student, used to be busy with her mobile most of the time. The school teacher noticed her behaviour, and she suspected that the girl was addicted to online games. So she called her mom and told her about her daughter. Then her mother checked her account, and she was in shock. She saw that there were only a few yuan left in her bank. She immediately checked the bank statement, which revealed that her daughter was addicted to pay-to-play games and had made all the transactions to play online games.

top videos

    When the girl’s father confronted her about spending money on online gaming, she admitted it. Later, it was found that she had spent more than Rs 15 lakh to buy the game. The girl said that she did not know much about money. She had his mother’s debit card, and she just linked it to her mobile phone. Her mother once told her the password one day in case she ever needed it in an emergency.

    She also admitted that she used to buy games for herself and has also bought games for her 10 classmates. She also said that when she realised her mistake, she was very scared to ask for help from her teachers. This story has gone viral on social media, and people are shocked after hearing about the incident.

    About the Author
    Buzz Staff
    A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
    Tags:
    1. viral
    2. viral news
    first published:June 05, 2023, 11:25 IST
    last updated:June 05, 2023, 11:25 IST