'Gandharaj Momo' is Ruling the Hearts of People of Bengal, Here's Why

Momos are one of the most popular foods these days. Since the past two years, numerous momo variations have emerged. Gandhraj Momo is one such momo that has steadily gained popularity in Bengal. However, these inventive momo has spread to every part of the map, not just in Bengal. One of these is a vendor who showed up with several variations of that momo at the intersection of Siuri Chaitali. His food stand, Gandharaj Momo, has elevated to a popular destination for district headquarters’ foodies. For only Rs 40, 8 momos are offered. To consume it, food connoisseurs congregate.

“There is a slight difference between Gandharaj Momo and regular Momo," remarked shopkeeper Sourav Sarkar. From its creation to its flavour and aroma. These momos are green," he declared. A variety of vegetables, including as squash, cabbage, and carrots, are included in these momos. Demand for this momo is very high because it has a distinctive flavour and aroma. This momo’s main claim to fame is its aroma. According to Sourav, he doesn’t use any food colouring to turn momos green. He substituted spinach juice. Momos from Nepal are also cooked in the same way. However, this momo has no meat.

Recipe of Gandharaj Momo:

Wash the chicken mince in a bowl, wring off the excess water, and then thoroughly combine it with the lemon zest, chopped green chilies, chopped spinach, chopped onion, and minced garlic. Then, knead it thoroughly after adding salt, pepper powder, red chilli powder, soy sauce, white oil, and a little water. Apply and conceal for 30 minutes. The dough should then be kneaded with salt, oil, and a small amount of water and green food colouring. If the dough contains water, slowly incorporate the green food colouring while thoroughly kneading the dough. The paste will be somewhat dense. Leave for 30 minutes. The dough will now be cut into momo shapes and filled with vegetables. Arrange all the momos in the momo steamer and steam them for 15 minutes. Served hot momos with chutney. Also read: Presenting Momos Aloo Patty - Now We Have Seen Everything

In an unrelated story, a food vlogger recently tried the Momos aloo patty. A strange combo, did we hear? Well, the person came up with a similar thought. This trend has seen creative and innovative variations of popular food items like burgers, dosas, pizzas, and more.

A social media user named, Food Pandits shared the video on his Instagram, where he mentioned that the location of the Momos Patty was near the railway station in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Food vloggers trying out unusual and strange food combinations has been a trend for quite some time now. However, even social media users are getting tired of such content.