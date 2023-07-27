Gang Of Seagulls Chases Man To Steal Chips, Internet Says ‘Don't Let Them Win'

There’s a reason why you’ll find signs stating “Do not feed the animals" in urban spaces, zoos, and national parks. It is suggested that uncontrollable feeding changes animal behaviour which could sometimes lead to public hygiene and nuisance issues. Something similar happened to this beachgoer who was chased down by a gang of seagulls. The reason behind the attack was the chips in the man’s hand. Footage of the incident has gone viral on Instagram leaving social media users equal parts concerned and amused. The visuals show the beachgoer manoeuvring his way through other visitors keeping his arm wrapped tightly around the chips.

What led the situation to go out of control was that the beachgoer wasn’t followed by a single seagull. If the video is anything to go by, roughly about 20-25 baying birds can be seen following the man. Finding himself in the midst of the unexpected chase down, the person is forced to flee in order to protect his food. Despite his efforts to run as fast as possible, the man was unable to make an escape. In the end, he quickly decides to sacrifice the chips to save himself from being followed and mobbed. The man who seems to be talking on his phone, reaches a moment of realization that he cannot outrun the gang of birds.

He quickly makes the difficult decision to abandon the chips and it doesn’t take long for the birds to pounce on the food. The moment the seagulls assemble near the chips, he finds an opening to scurry away. “He had to sacrifice the chips to save his life," reads the inline caption of the viral footage.

Catch a glimpse of it here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it prompted social media users to drop rib-trickling responses. While some said they would choose to abandon food, others cautioned why people should refrain from feeding seagulls at beaches. A user commented, “This is why you shouldn’t feed them your chips, bc then they expect chips from everyone and eventually start becoming more demanding of chips."

Another wrote, “Don’t let them win." One more defended the man’s slow-motion running, “It’s hard to run in the sand with flip-flops on. I don’t blame him." Meanwhile, a person added, “Not a chance am I ever allowing this I will fight them all, they’re not having my chips." The footage has been viewed by more than 3 million users on the social media application.