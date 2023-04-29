Gautam Gambhir, KL Rahul's Serious Faces During LSG's Carnage Against PBKS Have Confused IPL Fans

Lucknow Super Giants had a smashing victory over Punjab Kings on Friday in Mohali, winning by a whopping 56 runs and rising to the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table. It was no surprise, as LSG displayed an outstanding batting performance in the first innings, led by Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, and Nicholas Pooran, who put up a spectacular blitzkrieg show, resulting in a massive total of 257 for five in just 20 overs - the second-highest ever in IPL history! While this win should have been an absolute cause for celebration for LSG head coach Gautam Gambhir, fans couldn’t help but notice the serious faces of him and captain KL Rahul in the dugout, leading to some hilarious memes and jokes on the internet.

The viral picture showed Gambhir and Rahul sitting in a classic ‘Gambhir’ position, despite the fact that LSG was dominating against PBKS. Their subdued expressions have thus left many users scratching their heads, and the confusion quickly turned into an online memefest.

Check out:

KL Rahul and Gautam Gambhir enjoying carnage from Lucknow batters. pic.twitter.com/ECl5oerjyK— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 28, 2023

Looking at their face you couldn't tell if their team is getting packed under 49 or soaring past 263. pic.twitter.com/MdWgLfmOwC— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 28, 2023

Look at Gautam Gambhir face. Why is he giving such a dangerous expression https://t.co/aAuHSTYiFF— ♕︎/KKR mujhe hurt ho rehi hai (@i_am_sana07) April 28, 2023

When your team scored 250+ and you scored 12(9) and sat next to Gautam Gambhir pic.twitter.com/jE6vZjN2RG— ANSHUMAN (@AvengerReturns) April 28, 2023

Paaji kabhi to Hash lia karo. Apne surname ko seriously kyo leate ho #GautamGambhir #LSGvsPBKS#PBKSvLSGAction Reaction pic.twitter.com/auLnMWUtgW— Mihika Singh (@Stars_ki_Duniya) April 28, 2023

Gambhir is Gambhir even in good situations :- pic.twitter.com/AEXq1lIP7y— Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) April 28, 2023

People waiting for Gambhir to smile since 2011 : pic.twitter.com/JYw7s7JXZ2— Abhay (@abhaysrivastavv) April 28, 2023

Gautam with Gambhir pic.twitter.com/TDELDYzguC— Tushar Shekher ‎ ‎تشار شیکھر तुषार (@tusharshekher) April 28, 2023

However, one of the many iconic moments during the match happened when Yash Thakur’s full-toss to Jitesh Sharma led to his dismissal and brought a rare smile to Gambhir’s face. No doubt, the match was full of surprises, both on and off the field, and this moment was no exception.

i busted out laughing, even #theinsiders @JioCinema were excited to see Gautam Gambhir smile. pic.twitter.com/zaFrcAMCav— wini ipl era (@eviltiddyprodn) April 28, 2023

Meanwhile, LSG’s latest win brings their season record to five victories in eight matches, tying them with Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Gujarat Titans also have the same number of wins but have played seven games. Unfortunately, PBKS didn’t fare as well and remained in the sixth position, with their net run rate significantly affected by the margin of defeat.

