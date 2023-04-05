Gautam 'Gambhir'? LSG's Mentor's Stunned Reaction in CSK Match is Now Twitter's Favourite Meme

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a triumphant return to Chepauk after a long hiatus, winning against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs in front of their ecstatic home fans on Monday. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway shone for the CSK team, and the icing on the cake was when MS Dhoni hit two consecutive sixes, causing the fans to erupt in joy. However, the LSG mentor, Gautam Gambhir, generated buzz on social media with his “Gambhir" reaction to Dhoni’s heroics that soon sparked a memefest online.

While CSK fans didn’t hold back in mocking Gambhir’s stunned reaction after the match, Desi Twitter quickly caught on to the trend that doesn’t seem to be fading out soon. Before long, the meme template featuring Gambhir’s serious and AI-generated happy face became a viral sensation, with people using it to depict bitter-sweet moments in their lives.

when my family When theyis roasting start roastingmy sibling: me: pic.twitter.com/51czkmbJKk— isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) April 4, 2023

When they say But as a friendthey love you pic.twitter.com/mV0axQLgjR— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 4, 2023

50% off : Upto rs 40 : pic.twitter.com/FYC8YwQOeH— Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) April 4, 2023

Married womenGoing to maayka vs. going to sasuraal pic.twitter.com/Gk6e5uQknc — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 4, 2023

Me on monday Me on fridayMorning evening pic.twitter.com/LUXlSakfIw— Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) April 4, 2023

Shadi me baithe naraj fufa ji #gautamgambhir pic.twitter.com/X2RBaYrqY1— Ajit singh (@ajitsingh777) April 5, 2023

No doubt, it was Gambhir’s shell-shocked reaction to Dhoni’s twin blows that became a humourous meme fodder for fans. The incident also reminded Twitterati of the iconic 2011 World Cup final, where Dhoni had clinched the victory for India with a six, leaving Gambhir in the shadows once again.

As the IPL season heats up, fans of various teams and players engage in lighthearted banter on social media. From witty memes to hilarious jokes, there’s no shortage of entertainment for cricket enthusiasts and this ‘Gambhir’ meme template is just another example!

Every day, social media is inundated with hundreds of memes, leading up to and following each match. These humourous posts reflect the intense hype surrounding the game, both on and off the field. While the cricketers deliver a spectacular show with their skills, it is exciting how fans add their own brand of entertainment to the mix with their witty memes and banter. It’s, thus, a testament to the enduring popularity of cricket and the lively spirit of its fanbase.

