Gautam Gambhir Says 'Good Friends' With Kohli Off-field in Old Video. Fans Wonder, 'Still True?'

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium took an unexpected turn when Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir got into a heated altercation on the field. Since Monday night, the incident has been creating a frenzy among cricket fans, with everyone eager to get in on the action. The duo’s fiery exchange of words after the game has left everyone buzzing and craving for more.

In fact, people are now digging up old videos of Kohli and Gambhir to see if this on-field rivalry has been brewing for a while now. One particular video that has recently resurfaced shows Gambhir being interviewed by NDTV when he revealed about his relationship with Kohli. In the past, the two had engaged in some fiery arguments during the 2013 and 2016 IPLs when Gambhir was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the clip, Gambhir spoke candidly about his relationship with Kohli. Despite their on-field altercations, Gambhir remarked that they were actually good friends off the pitch and even explained the nature of their aggressive play. “I just want to make one thing clear. When you are playing against opposition, when you are playing against each other you got to be aggressive for your team. As a leader if you want your team to be aggressive, you got to be aggressive as well," Gambhir said. “You can only expect your team to play the way you play on the cricket field as well. Both of us are aggressive individuals and passionate individuals. We want to do well for our respective teams as well," he added in the bit shared by the former NDTV journalist Nikhil Naaz.

Watch the Clip Here:

A few years ago I asked Gautam Gambhir about Virat Kohli. Still holds true ? pic.twitter.com/8VY9rhIoXF— Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) May 2, 2023

“Again…tomorrow if I play against Virat, and if I have to be aggressive, I will be aggressive. That’s the kind of personality I have, and that’s the way I want to play the game as well. I expect the same from him as well," Gambhir said. “We are pretty good friends, we want to be pretty good friends as well, but not on the cricket field. Off the field, we can chat about a lot of things and discuss a lot of other matters as well. But on the cricket field, it’s serious business."

Fast forward to the present, as the old interview clip resurfaces following the recent on-field altercation between Kohli and Gambhir, people are left questioning whether the above-mentioned statements about their chemistry still hold true.

“Hopefully,” exclaimed one user. “But yesterday it was the opposite. After losing the match Gambhir lost his cool,” pointed out another.

But yesterday it was the opposite.After losing the match Gambhir lost his cool.— Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) May 2, 2023

Obviously he can’t say I hate him, I don’t like him and stuff like that on camera. The kind of statements he says in media against Kohli till date shows he hasn’t forgotten anything.— rohan (@rohancric947) May 2, 2023

Abhi bhi Good Friends Hain, Matter of time.— AnuP MaHapatrA (@am_i_anup) May 2, 2023

Hopefully— Fahad Khan (@FahadKh67286821) May 3, 2023

That was when this guy was a player so arguments were fine. Now he’s a coach and he still can’t pipe down— Rahul (@KethireddyRahul) May 2, 2023

Whether this statement remains valid or not, only time will tell.

Read all the Latest News here