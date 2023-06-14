'Geet And Anjali': Movie Buffs Share Characters From Different Universe Who Would Be 'Besties'

There are times when you desperately want to watch two characters together, even if they are not from the same show or movie. The vibe is so similar that you just know that their spark would create the best chemistry on the show. Now, a similar Twitter thread is going viral and it asks people to put forward two characters from ‘different universe’ that would be besties.

Also Read: Woman Asks if Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Archies’ Could Be Made Without Star Kids, Starts Discussion

characters from different universes that i know would be besties https://t.co/zVCHGa7AJi pic.twitter.com/ouZlBw1yOz— 🏹 (@manmarziiyaan) June 13, 2023

For instance, Anjali from ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham’ and Geet from ‘Jab We Met’. The energy and vibe of these two characters is so similar that they would definitely get along so well. Jesse Pinkman from ‘Breaking Bad’ and Circuit from ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ have also been mentioned as a part of this thread.

Here are a few responses:

Characters from different universes that I know would be besties https://t.co/LLuK4TrCqn pic.twitter.com/Q8VU9lp52o— MatthhaBread (@BreadMatthha) June 11, 2023

Character from different universe that I know would be besties pic.twitter.com/9PfkIe3rFP— Nikitha Garapati (@GarapatiNikitha) June 14, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter trend asked movie buffs about “an epic ending scene that lives in your head rent-free.” Seems like Twitter simply can’t resist recollecting the jaw-dropping endings that left us all in awe. For instance, ‘3 Idiots’, where the plot takes a delightful twist as Ranchodas Chanchad unveils his true identity as the Phunsukh Wangadu. Or maybe the DDLJ scene which is so iconic that it has inspired countless recreations even to this day.

Also Read: This Woman’s Dream About Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Tabu’s Love Triangle Could Be Bollywood Movie