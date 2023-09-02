German Model Expresses Regret After Spending Rs 1.33 Crore To Extend Legs By 5.5 Inches

A 31-year-old model from Germany, Theresia Fischer, shared the harsh realities of the odd and controversial operations and how it has affected her both emotionally and physically. Getting her legs extended has left her scars and she allegedly was pushed to have the surgery by her ex-partner. Theresia was 5’6" but after having the body-altering operation done at the age of 24, she is standing tall over 6 feet. The model is now regretting the decision of caving in to go under the knife which cost her more than Rs 1 crore.

The influencer has also claimed that her ex-husband, Thomas Behrend, came up with the idea. Speaking to radio station MDR Jump, the model said that he told her that he likes “big ladies" and he would like her if she could get up to 14 centimetres more. Theresia had her first surgery for limb lengthening surgery at the age of 24 to extend her legs by 3.3 inches. Doctors inserted adjustable telescopic rods into her shinbones and gradually cranked them until her legs were longer.

The model had another operation last March to have her legs extended for the second time by 5.5 inches. The cost of both procedures combined came to more than £128,000 (Rs 1.33 crore).

Theresia and Thomas first met in 2015 and announced their separation last September, which was six months after her second operation. The couple said that their vowed in front of millions as they married on the finale episode of Germany’s Next Top Model in 2019. During their separation, the couple decided to keep the reasons private.

Theresia has now said that she would have never gone through with the operations if her former husband hadn’t pressured her. She added, “I’ve never dealt with that before because I’ve always been happy with my body."

While speaking with German Paper, Bild, Theresia explained her surgery procedure. She mentioned that the shin bone is broken cleanly, the calf muscles are split and a telescopic rod is used in each case. “You stretch your lower legs independently by holding your knee with one hand and screwing your foot inward with the other hand until it clicks. Ten clicks a day on each side bring an additional 0.5 millimetres (0.02 inches)," she further said.

She also told the media outlet that she is ashamed and regrets giving consent to an operation that shouldn’t have been taken in the first place.

In 2019, after her second surgery, Theresia added that with the surgery she found herself and overcame her old trauma from being bullied, even though she got backlash on the internet due to her surgery. Theresia has now rekindled her love with Stefan who was an old flame with whom she maintained contact throughout the years.