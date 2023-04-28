German Woman Dancing To Oscar-Winning Naatu Naatu Is As ‘Refreshing’ As It Gets

It’s been a month since RRR’s energetic song Naatu Naatu spread its magic at Oscars 2023. The beats, rhythm and lyrics of the track make it hard for cine-lovers to not dance to it. This might be one of the reasons why people across the world try their best to ace the signature step of Naatu Naatu. Because the catchy number from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus has turned into a global sensation, a German dancer specialised in Bollywood songs chose to celebrate it with a casual performance. Nina, along with two of her friends, danced to the hit song and successfully aced the hook step.

While congratulating the entire RRR team, Nina in the caption revealed that through this video, she is “celebrating India.” Claiming that RRR’s Oscar win was well deserved, Nina praised the “art and beauty” that the Indian entertainment industry brings forth. In the caption, Nina also revealed that just before the trio was about to shoot for the video, she forgot the steps, and her friends Jazz and Sarah, who is of Indian origin, had to teach her. Penning down a lengthy note in the caption, Nina wrote, “Celebrating India worldwide. Congratulations to the entire team who made Naatu Naatu happen! Indian film industries bring in so much art and beauty, this Oscar was long due. We tried our best but I forgot the steps right before shooting, so Jazz and Sarah had to teach me.”

Several users have flooded the comments section lauding their phenomenal energy. Many praised their on-point expressions, as a user wrote, “Expressions and energy (red heart emoticon).” A few urged her to keep posting videos of such performances, as one user wrote, “Unbelievable performance…keep it up, ma’am.”

Some had a new take on ‘RRR’ as one commented, “Your dance is RRR Refreshing, Recreating, Redefining.” Another wrote, “You nailed it.” Apart from these, the comments section is swamped with fire and red heart emoticons.

It turns out that Nina and her two friends are big Bollywood fans and they often create their dancing videos to different music.

