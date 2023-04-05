German Woman's Dance To Saajanji Ghar Aaye Is So Good That Internet Wants Classes

The craze for Bollywood is not just limited to India. And if you needed any further proof, here’s a video of a German woman’s viral dance to Saajanji Ghar Aaye from the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Salman Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. From the costume to the dance moves, the woman has got everything on point. She wore a Maroon Saree which she paired with a velvet black blouse and minimal Indian accessories.

“I just knew I had to showcase my new gorgeous saree with this song,” the woman wrote posting the clip on Instagram.

The video has gone crazy viral, garnering a flood of reactions from people on the internet. Appreciating her performance, a user wrote, “That’s just woww. Your moves. Your expressions they are just soo good. You are on fire,” another commented, “I love how you’re so awesome! Indeed wonderful! Keep going girl.”

A person called the woman’s dance a reflection of how happy she was. “Wow.. you dance so well and it reflects how you’re truly happy doing it,” they wrote.

One Instagram user was so impressed with her talent that they even requested her to start her own online dance classes. The user wrote, “Kindly start teaching Online dance classes .. I’m so fascinated by ur moves.”

The original song from the Karan Johar-directed movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, was picturised on Kajol and Salman Khan. The movie also featured Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles.

This is not the first time that this German woman named Nina has shared a video grooving to a Bollywood number. Her Instagram account has videos of her dancing to Dholi Taro, Nagada Song, Bole Chudiyan, Tum Tum, and many more.

Interestingly, Nina had a virtual interaction with the Bollywood beauty, Madhuri Dixit, in 2020. During the interaction, she showcase her dancing skills in front of the actress, who was just left impressed

“At the beginning I was almost crying haha and had to pull myself together. The way she enjoyed my dance, complimented my expressions and was fascinated just made my heart jump higher. I will never forget this moment!!! She was so kind, calm and breathtaking. Some steps didn’t go the way I planned them to but I hope I could still leave an impression with my expression,” Nina had written in the caption.

Read all the Latest News here