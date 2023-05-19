Get Married 100,000 Feet Above The Earth In This Out-Of-The World Experience, It Will Cost...

Destination weddings have captivated our imaginations, but have you ever dreamt of exchanging vows above the Earth? Prepare to be dazzled as a company has taken the concept of destination weddings to new heights, quite literally!

The company, known as Space Perspective is inviting couples to board Spaceship Neptune, a carbon-neutral balloon equipped with expansive windows to give the best possible view of the Earth. This six-hour journey promises an enchanting and immersive experience, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime. This remarkable journey will transport guests to an altitude of 100,000 feet, offering an awe-inspiring perspective of Earth before descending back down. It plans to launch in 2024 and has already sold 1,000 tickets. What is the cost, you may ask? It is Rs 1 crore per person.

The company’s use of its revolutionary SpaceBalloon technology marks a significant milestone in environmentally conscious space travel. By launching the Neptune spaceship into orbit using renewable hydrogen as a propellant, the company aims at eliminating the reliance on conventional rockets and their carbon emissions.

According to the information provided on their website, passengers are promised an enjoyable and immersive experience throughout the flight. They have the opportunity to socialize and indulge in cocktails while engaging in conversations with their fellow passengers. Additionally, they can curate the perfect playlist to accompany their ascent into space.

The company highlights that its capsule is equipped with a fully-functional restroom that offers an unparalleled view. The Space Lounge, boasting the largest windows ever flown to space, provides passengers with astonishing 360-degree visibility. Moreover, the high-speed Wi-Fi connection ensures that explorers can share their journey with family and friends back on Earth, enabling them to be part of the adventure.

The capsule is designed to comfortably accommodate a total of eight passengers along with one pilot. Equipped with comfortable and reclining seats, the capsule also offers customization options to cater to specific requests. Jane Poynter, the Co-Founder of Space Perspective, suggests that the capsule can be configured to include a dining room table or even a wedding altar, showcasing the flexibility and adaptability of the space to create a personalized and memorable experience for couples and their guests.

“From the menu and cocktails onboard to the soundtrack and lighting, your individual preferences may be incorporated into your flight. For Explorers who reserve a full capsule, the modular design of the space lounge can accommodate changes to seating configurations and incorporate additional hospitality features, like tables for unique dining service,” said the website.

Would you consider organising your wedding in space?