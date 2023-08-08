Get Your Tissues Ready, This Woman's Surprise To Dad Will Leave You Emotional

Love and sacrifice are like two sides of a coin. When you love someone you are ready to make uncountable sacrifices for them. But when your special person reciprocates the sacrifice with love, it becomes a priceless and cherished moment. Recently, an old video that resurfaced on the internet proved that sacrifice and love go hand-in-hand. In the heartwarming throwback video, a daughter was seen surprising her father with his vintage car that he had to sell to provide for his family. Brace yourselves as the story might make you bawl your eyes out.

The viral video, tweeted on August 4 has made social media users quite emotional. The caption reveals that the father, now an elderly man, was forced to sell his favourite vehicle to earn a living and look after his family’s well-being. But after a span of years, his daughter, remembering her father’s sacrifice acquired the same, old car to surprise him with his long-parted companion. She even handed him the keys to his vehicle, making him the rightful owner of the vehicle again.

The perfect reminder Good still exists 🙏This father had just finished lunch with his family when he walks onto a parking lot— this is where it gets good… A bright green car sits in the middle of the lot— the man remembers this car fondly as he had to sell it to feed his… pic.twitter.com/8KN8XUUSVo — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 4, 2023

“The perfect reminder Good still exists. This father had just finished lunch with his family when he walks onto a parking lot— this is where it gets good. A bright green car sits in the middle of the lot, the man remembers this car fondly as he had to sell it to feed his family years ago. He begins to get emotional, sharing the vivid memories he had with his car. Then, to the full surprise of the man, his daughter hands him a bright set of keys to it. His reaction says it all. WATCH,” read the caption.

In the video, the father can be seen getting overwhelmed by the unexpected surprise. He hugs his daughter and sheds happy tears. The father-daughter duo hops into the car and starts the engine. Feeling the throttle of his vintage car, the father lights up in joy, sharing a laugh with his daughter, mothing “Oh my gosh.”

“The feel-good video of the entire week!!! Thanks for the happy tears, this was fantastic!” expressed one user. “This will keep him young a bit longer. Very nice to see,” noted another. “Both a sweet gesture and a sweet ride!” came a third remark.

The feel good video of the entire week!!! Thanks for the happy tears, this was fantastic! 🥰💕😊— Nurse Lioness (@CardioFixer) August 4, 2023

This will keep him young a bit longer. Very nice to see.— greg poulin (@gregpoulin8) August 5, 2023

Both a sweet gesture and a sweeeeet ride!— Caesar Schulz (@paysagesmaroc) August 4, 2023

Touching the hearts of many, the video has so far garnered over 10.6 million views on Twitter.