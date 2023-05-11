Getting WhatsApp Calls From International Numbers? All You Need to Know About the Scam

Many people took to Twitter and expressed how they have been receiving frequent calls from international numbers of WhatsApp. The instant messaging platform has over 500 million users in India. While most use the application for personal interactions, there are also people who use the app for business purposes. However, recently many people complained that they are getting unknown calls from numbers staring from +84, +62, +60.

Such calls ping once. The intention behind is to make sure that the user messages or call back. According to a report from ANI, experts in data analysis and forensics claim that these spam calls are dialled from international numbers. The sources are mainly in countries like Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia. The report further claimed that most of these “unscrupulous elements could steal financial data."

An expert in cyber intelligence said, “This is a new cybercrime trend. People across India irrespective of their profession have been receiving calls and missed calls on WhatsApp from +254, +84, +63, +1(218) or other international numbers, and some of them have become victims of cybercrime. It has become more frequent."

Many took to Twitter and expressed their concern about the same. Many people also shared screenshots of the same.

Alert: People are getting calls, missed calls on WhatsApp from international numbersCalls are from various country codes (ISD codes) but it does not mean that origin of call is actually from that country Scammers offering 'work from home' jobs from international calls to trap — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) May 8, 2023

Whatsapp has become the place of scammers.Too many unwanted International calls. I directly block those numbers. How do you react?#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/oWSz4FllDr — Shailendra Tripathi (@KonnectoShail) May 10, 2023

Detailed Thread about Whatsapp Scam :1. You will get a misscall /video call from international number or may be indian (my case was international) 2. She will ask you whether you have telegram and Instagram and job related schemes (follow/following) mainly . pic.twitter.com/fsaWby0YK4 — Varun Ganjoo (@Ganjoo_Varun) May 10, 2023

However, there are many ways through which you can block these scammers. The moment you get such a message or call, just block that number. If you feel the number is legit, don’t immediately call, drop a message first.

Be aware, that’s the only rule.