Girl Pays Surprise Visit To Her Family After A Year And The Internet Loves It

An adorable video of a girl paying a surprise visit to her family after a year has taken the internet by storm. A page, Good News Movement, has shared this clip on Instagram. The clip shows that an Irish native Emma Priestley visits her paternal home after living in Australia for a year. Emma’s father Alan is pleasantly surprised to see Emma and rushes to inform others about her arrival. He is almost in tears and lovingly embraces her daughter.

Emma’s sister Kim, 30, appears with her newborn baby and bursts into tears to watch the sibling. The other family members, including her sisters and nephews, were also emotional at this moment and hugged Emma. Good News Movement described in the caption that Emma had told her family that she wasn’t coming home and gave them quite the surprise. “They’re in total shock. Love this,” the caption ends with this statement. Good News Movement has also tagged Emma Priestley in the caption. The video has received 2.3 Million Views.

Social media users loved the video and one of them commented that you can feel the love this family has for each other. The user added that she can’t even imagine not seeing her siblings, mother, or father for a year. Another wrote that Emma’s nephews waiting for their turn and then getting emotional looks so sweet. Others also appreciated the love family members have for each other.

Emma had shared more information about this visit with Daily Mail. As stated in the report Emma had left her hometown of Dublin, Ireland in July 2022. Nobody knew that she would be coming back apart from her best friend. So, Emma decided to surprise her family by unexpectedly turning up at their doorstep.

Emma told the Daily Mail, “My family were my biggest supporters in my decision even though they knew they would miss me a lot, we are a very close-knit family.” Emma said that she had decided to move to Australia because she had seen many Irish people do it. Also, according to her, she needed to move out for her personal growth.