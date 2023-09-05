Girl Wins Internet With Her Pro-Level Freestyle Footballing Skills; Watch

Social media has made it so much easier to showcase talent to the world. The internet has become a spring well of videos where people can be seen dancing, singing, playing some sport or showing off their skills in online gaming. A similar video has sprung up, in which a teenage girl is flaunting her footballing skills as she performs a freestyle session inside a mall. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the girl’s act attracting the attention of several passers-by who stopped to witness it. People were spotted taking videos as the girl was all smiles while moving the ball around her swiftly. After finishing up she runs up to her friend for a hug.

The video has been viewed more than four million times.

You can watch the video here:

The Instagram Reels video has also garnered the attention of several football fans across the internet. People appreciated the skill set of the freestyler. In one of the comments a user wrote, “Other girls < Footballer girl”. Another man jokingly said, “Give a man a woman who loves football then he will be happy for a lifetime.” One person said that he was amazed at how comfortably she was flexing her skills in front of a crowd. He said, “She started flexing proudly in public, even some boys can’t do it…appreciate man.”

“Her skills are cooler than the other side of your pillow,” read a reply.

Reacting to the clip, a user joked about how he was expecting the ball to fall but something else happened entirely. “I thought the ball would fall…But I fell harder”, he said. Many more comments were talking about how cool the video was.

Football is a global sport that isn’t bound by race, religion and in some cases even human beings. Earlier this year, another video went viral in which an elephant could be seen showcasing its talent on the ball at the Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari temple situated in the Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka. It was reported that the 31-year-old elephant was brought to the temple back in 1994. She was introduced to the temple at five years of age when the previous elephant, Nagarja, had passed away. The huge creature was reportedly trained by two men named Fairoz and Atalf.

The temple staff told the media that the elephant had been playing cricket and football for months. The elephant bore the name Girija aka Mahalakshmi and spent around two hours every day playing the sport.