'Give Rs 2000 Note for Items Worth 2100': Delhi Meat Shop's Smart Offer Seals the Deal Among Desis

The RBI’s decision to pull the plug on the Rs. 2,000 currency note has triggered a frenzy! People are scrambling to get their hands on cash, and petrol pumps have become cash transaction hotspots. And, in nine out of ten cases, customers are flaunting those precious Rs. 2,000 notes. Meanwhile, amidst this chaotic exchange circus where the notes are still valid until September, a clever Delhi shopkeeper decided to have some fun and make the most of the confusion. They played a trick by outsmarting their customers and ‘taking’ what people want to ‘give’, turning it into the perfect marketing gimmick. Talk about cashing in on the confusion, right?

The internet is buzzing with the viral picture that features a poster displayed by a meat shop in Delhi’s GTB Nagar. The image shows the ‘pink’ notes, aka the Rs. 2,000 currency notes, cleverly stuck on the poster alongside a catchy message that says, “Give us Rs. 2000 Note and Take Goods of Rs. 2100 from Sardar, a Pure Meat Shop, G.T.B Nagar." The caption of the pic aptly summarises the situation, stating, “If you think RBI is smart, think again ’cause Delhites are much smarter. What an innovative way to increase your sales!"

Take a Look at the Viral Poster:

If you think RBI is smart, think again cos Delhites are much smarter. What an innovative way to increase your sales! 😅#2000Note pic.twitter.com/ALb2FNDJi0 — Sumit Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@sumitagarwal_IN) May 22, 2023

This marketing move didn’t go unnoticed by online users, who quickly reacted with admiration. One user remarked, “Business sense is all about grabbing the opportunity." Another user humourously commented, “Mahatma Gandhi will not even be able to see that his value will be lost in the meat shop."

Mahatma Gandhi ne socha bhi nahi hoga ki meat shop me unki value badh jaayegi pic.twitter.com/0j8K86jzdj— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 23, 2023

Simultaneously, some users pointed out similar tactics employed by shops in various cities. One user noted, “It’s not limited to Delhi or any specific place; every business is jumping in to earn as much as they can." Another user shared a witty anecdote, saying, “Bengalureans are even smarter. We order food online for Cash on Delivery and pay with a ₹2000 note."

It’s not related to to delhi or place, every corporate has jumped into toEarn as much as they can pic.twitter.com/wLYkB393VR— MRT (@mrt14feb) May 22, 2023

Bengalureans are even smarter. We order food online for Cash on Delivery and pay ₹2000 note.— Bheema (Unapologetic Hindu) (@bheema_t) May 22, 2023

On May 19, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made a significant announcement regarding the withdrawal of Rs. 2,000 notes from circulation. Starting from May 23, the RBI’s 19 regional offices and other banks began accepting Rs. 2,000 notes in exchange for lower denomination currency.