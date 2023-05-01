‘Go Away': MS Dhoni Is Not Happy With The IPL Spidercam

MS Dhoni is a player who controls the game and has a plan ready for every opponent. But even this legendary skipper seems to have no plan for one opponent in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Any guesses who? The spidercam. Dhoni appeared to be so disturbed by the presence of the Spidercam that the Chennai Super Kings captain was even spotted shooing away the camera during the match against Punjab Kings on Sunday. An irritated Dhoni was even reportedly heard saying, “Go away.” A picture of the legendary skipper attempting to prevent the spidercam from influencing the action of the match has now gone viral on social media.

MS Dhoni’s reaction soon went viral. While pointing out the pertinent problem caused by the camera, this user commented, “Actually, that spidercam has irritated many players. Even Dhawan continuously pointed it out while he was batting.”

Another person was quick to mention that previously players have had to face such issues in some IPL 2023 matches.

While describing MS Dhoni’s gesture, one fan tweeted, “Just like in ads.”

This person came up with a hilarious lip reading.

MS Dhoni’s not-so-friendly encounter with spidercam is not something new. Dhoni, during the IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, was quite miffed by the spidercam’s intrusion. It is being understood that the movement of the spidercam forced Dhoni to change his position at the last moment while taking Glenn Maxwell’s catch. The World Cup-winning skipper even went to the umpires to complain about the involvement of the spidercam. “It’s nice to have that technology to show different angles of the game but there comes a point where (it) can’t get too involved and interfere with the game. MS (Dhoni) was probably trying to speak to the umpires, saying ‘don’t get too close to the action and try to avoid too much (of what’s) going on," Chennai opening batter Devon Conway said following his side’s eight-run win over Bangalore.

Previously, MS Dhoni had expressed his displeasure over the intrusion of spidercam in a match against Australia in 2016. Dhoni jokingly proposed, “Everyone gets penalised, why not have the same system for the spidercam? Say, ‘Okay if you get hit, $2000 per hit.’ Let’s make it interesting.”

Coming back to IPL 2023, Chennai are currently placed in fourth position in the IPL 2023 standings. In their next assignment, the four-time IPL winners will take on Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

