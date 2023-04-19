'Go Outside, Be With Nature': 100-Year-Old Man Reveals Secret To A Happy Life

There’s no simple trick to navigating through life, people have to brave the ups and lows to learn from their experiences. While everyone has their own experience, we can always learn and improve using the advice of people who lived longer than us. Now, a word of advice on how to lead a fulfilling life from a man who has nearly lived for a century is winning hearts on social media. Identified to be Uncle Jack, the 100-year-old man has urged people to be rooted in nature and simply be kind to one another.

He emphasizes how a simple walk in the lap of mother nature can heal one to cope with all the difficult clouds hovering over their shoulder. Sharing the valuable advice, Uncle Jack did not forget to commission a warning about the usage of cell phones which he deems nothing less than a “magic mirror.” He believes nearly staying focused on mobile phones can make one’s mind go crazy but going outside and being with nature can flourish their soul.

The elderly said, “2023 almost a hundred years since I was born. In 1923, my parents brought me home. I’ve seen many days pass and many moons fall. But the advice I give you now is the most important advice of all. Go outside. Be with nature. Breathe the fresh air and be kind to your neighbour. The mind can go crazy just staring at your ‘Magic Mirror’ (cellphone). A simple walk outside and all the clouds will clear. Be well, my friend. This is Uncle Jack signing off.”

Soon after the video surfaced online, a barrage of internet users complimented the elderly man for his wise words. A user commented, “God bless you, Uncle Jack. Thanks for sharing your experience and advice! Stay strong and wish you many more years of health with happiness to come.” Another added, “Thank you, Uncle Jack, l wonder how many of modern generations’ kids can even name the birds in their garden or the trees in their surroundings?” One more joined, “No truer words said, Uncle Jack, God bless you.”

Meanwhile, a user wrote, “Nothing but all the love for you jack uncle.”

The video has staked up over 2.8 million so far.

