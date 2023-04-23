'God Complex': IIT Kanpur Alumnus Flexes Aerodrome on Campus, Gets Roasted on Twitter

An IIT Kanpur alumnus flexed about the aerodrome on campus and is getting roasted on Twitter over it. For the uninitiated, IIT Kanpur has an airstrip/aerodrome on campus, that is used by the Aerospace Engineering department. “IIT Kanpur has a f***ing Airport [sic] inside its campus. Does yours? No, right? Then shut the f*** up please and sit the f*** down," a Twitter user wrote, sharing a photo of the aerodrome.

Twitter users did not take kindly to the flex. While many people listed the things that their colleges have (both ironically and unironically), others called out the “god complex" some students have about attending premier institutions. Many also pointed out the Twitter user’s mix-up between an aerodrome and an airport.

Mine has an environment where men and women can talk to each other freely, and they don't take extreme decisions because of tension.But I guess that an airport is more important to a college than allowing people to mingle & not drop them under insane academic pressure. https://t.co/YObBpHIK9W — Muthu (He/Him) (@muthuwu) April 22, 2023

Thapar University had (has?) Amul Uncle serving up Chocolate milk and cheese sandwich grilled to perfection. What’s your point? https://t.co/DWzgxJC7W9— Rishiraj against the dying of the light (@_irishjars) April 22, 2023

My college has people who don't foam at the mouth while talking about my college. https://t.co/GxPuBGyfXO— Anticipatory Bhel 🇮🇳 (@BombayVakeel) April 22, 2023

my college had people who could talk to others human beings without breaking into a sweat. https://t.co/Xq3MgJ3S0s— sleepy cat || @iamdatemike@masto.ai (@iamdatemike) April 22, 2023

IIT people have this unreasonable god complex about their colleges.For what? https://t.co/Ahgm69WRHu— Dexter Morgan (@flash_reversed_) April 22, 2023

Who hurt you? Why so salty? Got an airport but it’s students aren’t getting any knowledge or manners? An L https://t.co/KsYmuXQUnu— Nishan💥💫 (@_vodkantequila) April 22, 2023

My college gave off enough land to build a whole airforce training base. Did yours? No right 🙂 https://t.co/N19FJZDChF— P.J. George (@peejaygeorge) April 22, 2023

Graduated more than a decade back and I am more than just the alma mater I came out of. Perhaps, a little less self entitlement / vanity would do a world of good 🙂 #education #india https://t.co/LAjWvj5DS4— Abhishek deo (@AbhishekKDeo) April 22, 2023

That flex clearly did not land.

