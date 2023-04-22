'Goodnight': Aakash Chopra Responds to Trolls After Correct Prediction in CSK vs SRH

Aakash Chopra, the popular commentator, faced a swarm of trolls recently after some of his predictions turned out to be major flops. But the tides have turned now! Chopra’s prediction for the recent IPL match between CSK and SRH finally hit the nail on the head. He had called it in favour of MS Dhoni’s team and lo and behold, they won by 7 wickets on Friday.

Chopra’s keen eye for the game made him predict that CSK had the home-field advantage in Chepauk and that the hosts would definitely outshine their visitors. The CSK team proved him right, putting up a solid performance to comfortably finish the low total and secure the win.

And that’s not all! Despite all the trolls and flak he received for his previous inaccurate predictions, Chopra didn’t let the haters get him down. In fact, he even replied to one of them with some subtle sarcasm that’s worth a watch.

One fan shared the screenshot of Chopra’s prediction ahead of the clash and captioned it with some sarcastic remarks, wishing a “Good morning" to all the fans who were clearly not amused by his previous incorrect predictions in IPL 2023 and feared that his take might be a jinx for their beloved Thala’s team.

But looks like Aakash Chopra had the last laugh! After the match, he decided to respond to his critics in the best way possible - with a fitting reply. And what better way to do that than with a simple “Goodnight"!

Watch Aakash Chopra’s Prediction for LSG vs GT, MI vs PBKS:

As the excitement builds up for two big matches on Saturday, Chopra admits he is a little unsure about the Ekana Cricket Stadium, where LSG and GT will face off in the first leg of the weekend. But he’s optimistic and wishes both teams luck, saying “May the best team win!" He’s also predicting a win for MI in the second match of the day against PBKS, so fans are eagerly waiting to see if he gets it right this time around. It’s game on!

Read all the Latest News here