Google Engineer Finds Out College Juniors He Taught are Working at Amazon, Heartfelt Post Goes Viral

Witnessing students evolve into successful individuals is a cherished aspiration for every teacher. This heartwarming transformation became a reality for an engineer at Google, who had taught coding to his juniors while he was in college at Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College in West Bengal. Little did he know that the students he taught, the ‘first benchers’, would go on to become accomplished software engineers at Amazon.

Recently, Raj Vikramaditya, known as ‘Striver’ on Twitter, shared a nostalgic picture from 2017 when he was teaching a class. He wrote, “I never thought that the first benchers would be in Amazon. Picture from a class I took when I was in my second year. The power went off in the middle of a coding class, everyone got their flashlights on. Some moments stay in your heart forever, this was one of them."

He even shared a screengrab of a LinkedIn comment section in which the then ‘first benchers’ had commented which showed the details of their current organisations visible next to their names.

According to Moneycontrol, Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College, being a tier-3 institution, wasn’t typically a prime choice for companies seeking placements. While speaking to the publication, Vikramaditya, who had also worked at Amazon, said, “There wasn’t much support from the college faculty either, so the students took matters into their own hands and formed a coding club where seniors would take classes for the juniors after the official college hours. One day, while I was teaching ‘prefix sum’, the lights went off but since everybody was so interested in the class, they used multiple flashlights and we finished the lecture."

He even added that power cuts were a regular thing at the college. But, speaking more about the students’ performance, Vikramaditya proudly stated that for a college with low rankings, these batches did so well that the college now has some of the best placement records in the state.

Truly, a proud moment for the teachers and the college itself!