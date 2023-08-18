Google Pixel Mocks iPhone For Lacking Translation Feature In Viral Ad

Google’s ongoing ‘Best Phones Forever’ campaign continues to showcase its Pixel devices’ superiority by highlighting features that are not even available on iPhones. The series of ads showing the devices as inseparable best friends has returned with a new twist. In the latest clip, Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 are engaged in a friendly discussion about the Woman’s World Cup soccer tournament, while passing the ball towards each other. Later, the pixel device is seen taking a playful dig at Apple for not including live translation features in their devices.

iPhone asks, “You know Pixel, this tournament has taught me that no matter our differences, there are some things that unite us all,” while Pixel says, “Wow, that’s deep.”

“So even though you’ve got Live Translate and can automatically translate messages in over 20 languages. I’m fluent in the one language the whole world understands,” adds the iPhone.

The Pixel asks, “What’s that, iPhone?” the Apple device responds, “Soccer.”

The Pixel replies, “Ahh, football," reviving the soccer vs football debate. However, their conversation takes a hilarious twist as Google translates proceeds to translate football into a variety of languages like Spanish, German, Dutch, Hindi, Portuguese and Italian. On the other hand, iPhone remains consistent and keeps on repeating soccer.

The Apple device adds, “I feel like you’re not understanding me"

Ever since Google released the new video, it has garnered over 3 Lakh views and humorous comments from users on social media.

A user expressed their admiration for the execution, suggesting that those responsible for the idea deserve promotion for creating such an engaging campaign.

I love this too…My God, whoever got this idea and whoever is implementing it should be promoted. BEST, BEST MARKETTING CAMPAIGN!! Other Companies, Please Learn from Google. https://t.co/i884k5zMAS — C2 Production𝕏 (@cr_c2cv) August 15, 2023

Another person praised the company for getting better every time and claimed that they’re Team Pixel.

These just keep getting better and better 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 this is why I'm #TeamPixel! https://t.co/RJa2eod6MQ— Melissa Róisín ☘️ (@atomicginge) August 15, 2023

A person tagging Google acknowledged the hard work of their marketing team and feel that the people behind these ads deserve a raise.

One more user appreciated the concept and stated, “It’s a great sport in any language.”