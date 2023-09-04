Google Street View Pic Shows Man Carrying A Wrapped Item, Internet Thinks It's A Dead Body

Last week, true-crime enthusiasts were buzzing with curiosity when a woman shared a peculiar discovery on Facebook. She posted a screenshot from Google Street View that seemed to depict a man transporting something that raised eyebrows. Reportedly captured in June 2019 on Kent Street in Akron, Ohio, the photo shows a man pushing a bicycle. What caught everyone’s attention was a lengthy object concealed within a gray tarp, securely fastened to his bicycle. Speculation arose that this concealed item might be a deceased body. Some people also suggested that the human head might be hanging over the bicycle’s back tyre.

Tami, the woman who shared the screenshot on Facebook, claims that she originally found it through her niece. She decided to investigate further by visiting Kent Street on Google Street View. She also said, “The picture is literally worth a thousand words," according to New York Post.

As soon as Tami uploaded the photo, internet detectives quickly got to work, enhancing the image and examining every detail. Some individuals claimed to have identified blood on the man’s boots and hands, further fueling speculation.

Questions arose about whether this unusual image had been reported to the police. Some even pondered whether these strange images had been reported to the police. Several viewers also speculated that it might be a tent, considering that homeless individuals had set up tents along a nearby road.

As of Thursday, Google has reportedly blurred the man’s face and the enigmatic object at 126 Kent St. remains a mystery.

This isn’t the first instance of Google Streer view unveiling an image possibly linked to a criminal act. Some years ago, even criminals who executed their crimes indoors have reportedly been exposed by Google’s vigilant Street View vehicles.

According to The Sun, Back in 2011, in Oklahoma City, two armed robbers trespassed a woman’s residence. They subjected her to a harrowing ordeal, brandishing firearms as they ransacked her home. The initial police investigation reported yielded no forensic evidence or leads, leaving her the victim devastated.

However, in 2014, a friend of the victim, out of curiosity, decided to inspect her house on Google Street View. To their astonishment, they spotted two individuals outside her residence who perfectly matched the descriptions of the robbers. This discovery prompted law enforcement to launch an urgent appeal for information, reports The Sun.

Google Street View, an integral component of both Google Maps and Google Earth, offers users interactive panoramic views captured from various locations along countless streets across the globe. Initially introduced in 2007 in the US, this innovative technology has since expanded its coverage to encompass urban metropolises and remote rural regions worldwide.