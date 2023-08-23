Google Techie Gets Rs 1.2 Crore By Working An Hour Daily, Says Missing Boss' Message Is No Big Deal

A well-paid job with lesser working hours is a dream for many. Often after returning home from work, we hardly have any time to ourselves. The remaining hours go by in a jiffy until it gets time to wake up again in the morning and bounce back to our work commitments. But, you would be amazed to find out that a 20-year-old Google software engineer is doing the seemingly impossible feat of earning $150,000 (approximately Rs 1.2 crore) a year by working for just an hour or two. Although it might sound strange at first, the techie in interaction with Fortune has shed light on what he does the whole day during work hours.

The Google software engineer, who goes by the pseudonym Devon shared that on a typical workday, he wakes up at 9 in the morning, and after taking a shower, prepares breakfast. After that, he works until 11 am or noon and during the rest of the day, he devotes his time to his startup venture. Devon told the media outlet that he starts his week by writing code for the company, which he later forwards to his manager, giving him a smooth week ahead.

In fact, during his conversation, Devon admitted that he has not even opened his laptop to start working even though it was past 10. When asked whether he was concerned about missing a message from his company manager, Devon, quite casually replied that “it’s not the end of the world” and he would be getting in touch with his manager later that night.

Fortune reviewed Devon’s Google offer letter and found out that he was telling the truth. The portal also found out that he actually devoted the majority of his time to his startup business. Devon acknowledged that he is one of the hundreds of tech workers who get paid to do almost the bare minimum. Based on his time spent at Google while he was interning at the company, Devon said that he was well aware that he would not be working very hard, owing to his quick pace.

Drawing comparisons with working in the Apple company, Devon added that employees work for long hours there. 97 per cent of Google employees feel that the company is a fantastic place to work for its perfect work-life balance. Google is highly renowned for its extensive benefits package, unique campus with bicycles, gyms, and complimentary lunches, as well as high remuneration.