Google's AR Head Resigns Citing Company's 'Unstable Commitment' in Viral Twitter Post

Mark Lucovsky, the head of operating systems of the AR division at Google, recently made a surprising announcement of his resignation through a viral Twitter post. Lucovsky pointed out in his tweet on Monday that “changes in AR leadership and Google’s unstable commitment and vision" were the factors that influenced his decision to step down.

In his subsequent tweet, Lucovsky, who had been with the company for nearly 20 years, expressed his enthusiasm for seeking new opportunities writing, “Moving forward, I am eager to explore opportunities that allow me to further advance Augmented Reality technology and its intersection with generative AI. I approach the next chapter with enthusiasm and anticipation for the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.”

Soon, people began reacting to his tweet, offering their congratulations and well wishes for his future endeavors. One user commented, “That’s a big decision, I’m sure not taken lightly. Sending blessings for inspired choices."

Another person exclaimed, “Wow! Can’t wait to see what you have next."

Some individuals even provided input, with one person humourously noting, “I notice Apple is missing from your bio." Another individual speculated, “I suppose after seeing Apple’s efforts, you know for sure that Google isn’t serious."

Before his tenure at Google, Lucovsky worked at Facebook for four years, where he held the position of general manager of Oculus VR. He joined Google in 2021 to lead the OS team for AR.

Meanwhile, Lucovsky’s departure adds to the series of challenges faced by Google’s AR team in recent months, including layoffs and the resignation of Google’s former head of VR, Clay Bavor. Reports in June also suggested that Google had cancelled its plans for Project Iris, a codename for AR glasses, and discontinued the enterprise edition of Google Glass.