Govinda's Life 'Mantra' to Be Calm in All Situations Has Twitter Taking Notes, Old Video Goes Viral

Ever wondered about the secret recipe for a peaceful life? Well, it’s like exploring a box of chocolates - each person has their own unique flavor! But as we mature, we often discover the art of not letting every little thing ruffle our feathers. And guess what? The internet is buzzing with excitement as an old video of the legendary Govinda resurfaces on Twitter. In this gem, he spills the beans on his personal method of remaining cool in any and every situation! Desis from all walks of life are now frantically scribbling down his life-altering “mantra," only to realise that they’re unwittingly morphing into the Bollywood legend’s replicas.

Twitter user, Pakchikpak Raja Babu recently shared a delightful snippet from a vintage interview featuring Govinda. In this captivating video, young Govinda expressed his secret to maintaining unwavering calm in every situation. In his own Hindi words, which when translated to English, he said, “I’ve never allowed myself to become excessively ecstatic about anything in life. I don’t let happiness overpower me nor do I showcase my sorrow during challenging times. Why? Because I am well aware that nothing in this world remains constant. What unfolds tomorrow is not everlasting, as time and circumstances are bound to change." Indeed, a profound realisation that resonates with us all!

In the caption, the user amusingly remarked, “Slowly becoming him."

Slowly becoming him.. pic.twitter.com/cVHiZwLOcQ— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 19, 2023

As the old clip made waves on Twitter, people couldn’t help but react to the rediscovered gem. One user, in awe of Govinda’s wisdom, exclaimed, “Govinda ji ne life ka Sutra bata Diya shaant rehne ka" (Govinda has shared the secret of living a peaceful life). Another chimed in, “Us bro us". Taking a lighthearted approach, some users injected humour into the conversation. One cheekily remarked, “Fat and out of work?" while another drew a playful parallel, commenting, “Reminds me of how Rohit Sharma Speaks" - referring to the Indian cricket captain’s distinctive accent.

Can you find yourself relating to this as well?