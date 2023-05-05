GPS Fail: Tourists In Hawaii Drive Car Straight Into Water

Tourists in Hawaii ended up in a harbour apparently after GPS directed them in the wrong direction. The incident took place on the Big Island when local residents identified to be Christie Hutchinson and her husband Sean were about to pull their boat out of the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor, located in the town of Kailua-Kona. Christie reveals that her friends were taking shelter from the rain when they witnessed a car pass their boat. It was at a decent speed, the woman recalled as per The Washington Post. The two passengers inside reportedly did not panic and were smiling when their car was headlight deep into the water.

Christie recorded the bizarre incident while her husband Sean and some of his friends jumped right into action to help the tourists. The passengers, who are reported to be sisters, can be seen seated inside the sinking car with their seat belts on. It takes them a few moments to unbuckle themselves and get out of the vehicle. While the driver, perches herself on the window, the other passenger wades her way to the shore. Meanwhile, a group of men offered to help by tossing ropes to prevent the vehicle from sinking further.

It is Christie’s husband who later helps the woman perched on the car window to get out of the harbour. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie H (@thehutchess)

With over six thousand views, a barrage of social media users couldn’t fathom how could the driver did not understand, the GPS was showing the wrong direction. A user commented, “I need to settle a debate. What maps was she using,” another asked, “Is this an episode of Dumb Ways to Die?” One more called it a “Case of not watching where you’re going and having no common sense when using GPS! Wonder if she would have driven off a cliff if the GPS told her to. SMH (Shaking my head.” A user wondered, “How she couldn’t tell the GPS was obviously wrong? Gee.” Another said, “Stupidity is the number one cause of human death.”

Reportedly, after the sisters were pulled back to safety, they revealed following the GPS for a Manta Ray Snorkel tour. The rescuers anchored the vehicle to stop it from floating further and it was towed out of the water later.

