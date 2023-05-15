Grandfather Sells Bottles While Laughing And Dancing To Save Dying Grandson

Many people in this world ease their pain by crying at someone’s grief. While crying may make us feel better, it can not give a solution to our problem. Thus, when in grief, we need to look for a solution.

Today, we are going to tell you about one such incident where a helpless grandfather conceals his sorrow by dancing and laughing. The video is going viral but what is the reason behind it? Let’s find out.

The video has been shared by a user on the Chinese social media platform Douyin. In this, an elderly man is seen selling water bottles while laughing and dancing. He is selling the bottles, and people are astonished to see his act. But as the video went viral, the truth behind it came to the fore. The real story of the elderly man is something very unfortunate. He was doing this fun act to save his dying grandson who was suffering from a rare disease and needed money for his surgery. For this, he took the help of the internet and many people came forward to help.

top videos

As soon as the real story of the helpless grandfather came to the fore, people got emotional and their hearts filled with sympathy. Many hands came forward to help him. While some bought bottles, others chose to help him in the form of donations. Many that the surgery goes successful and the man’s grandson can live his normal life again. The grandfather’s liveliness and love for his grandson won millions of hearts on the internet.

Such videos are often seen on the internet when an elderly man makes users emotional. In September 2022, one such video went viral in which an elderly was seen counting his savings and it made netizens emotional.