Great Wall Of China ‘Permanently Damaged’ By Two Construction Workers Looking For Shortcut

The Great Wall of China has been ‘permanently damaged’ by two construction workers who drilled a hole through the historic barrier to create a shortcut. According to local authorities, the two offenders - a man (38) and a woman (55)- intended to decrease the distance they had to go with their machinery and thus chose to widen an existing breach in the wall. They supposedly utilised an excavator to expand an existing break in the Great Wall of China until it was large enough for the excavator to pass through.

According to a press release from the Youyu County Public Security Bureau, the two were working at a neighbouring construction site and wanted to lessen the distance they would have to walk. They did it by causing ‘permanent damage’ to a section of the Great Wall of China.

According to the BBC, the damaged section of the Ming Great Wall is located in Youyu County and is part of the Ming Great Wall. The Ming Great Wall is a portion of the Great Wall of China built during the Ming Dynasty, which controlled China from 1368 to 1644. As per the local police, the duo did this “irreversible damage to the integrity of the Ming Great Wall and the safety of the cultural relics.”

On August 24, officers received allegations of wall damage and the Criminal Investigation Team immediately arrived on the scene, according to CNN. A preliminary inquiry found that heavy machinery had been used to destroy the wall. Subsequently, police tracked the machine’s tracks and apprehended the pair, who acknowledged to harming the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The two have then been arrested, and an investigation is currently underway.

The Great Wall of China stretches for around 20,000 kilometres (12,427 miles). It is one of human history’s most iconic and awe-inspiring architectural feats, stretching over the enormous span of northern China like a dragon’s spine, twisting through rocky mountains, deserts, and plains. The Great Wall of China was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the year 1987.

This massive fortification, built over ages and dynasties, serves not just as a protection against invading forces, but also as a symbol of China’s rich history and enduring culture.

Meanwhile, the damage was done to the 32nd Great Wall segment, which goes back to the Ming era (1368 to 1644). Despite this setback, a watch tower in the vicinity is still in pretty good condition and is considered a provincial cultural relic, according to CNN.