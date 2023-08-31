Greece Wildfire, Still Spreading, Declared Biggest In Europe This Century

The ongoing forest fire in Greece is said to be the largest ever documented within the European Union this century. A Twitter user shared a video, showing the reddish-orange clouds of smoke billowing from the forest and taking over the sky of a habitat located beside a river.

The giant smoke and flames, captured by someone on a boat, look surreal and dangerous. As the camera pans in different directions, it shows the scale of devastation caused by fire. Along with the video, the post read, “Greece wildfire declared largest ever recorded in EU. Record wildfires in Europe, in Canada, record low arctic ice, record high global temps… How many more records do we need to break before we act on climate."

Responding to the catastrophe, nearly half the EU’s firefighting air fleet was pressed into service, confirmed a spokesperson from the European Commission, according to The Guardian. A total of 11 aeroplanes and one helicopter from the EU’s firefighting resources have also been dispatched to assist in extinguishing the blaze situated north of Alexandroupoli.

Furthermore, an impressive force of 407 firefighters is working tirelessly to combat this destructive inferno, Balazs Ujvari, the EU spokesperson for humanitarian aid and crisis management, said.

The extent of the devastation is alarming, with the fire having already devoured more than 310 square miles — a territory larger than the area occupied by New York City, says Ujvari. “This wildfire is the largest in the EU since 2000 when the European Forest Fire Information System (Effis) began recording data,” he adds.

Adding to the woes, Greece’s fire service reportedly declared the fire in Dadia National Park, located in the northeast of Greece, as still out of control. This park holds immense importance as a sanctuary for birds of prey, making its protection a top priority.

Since its beginning on August 19, the wildfire has reportedly claimed the lives of 20 individuals, with 18 of the victims being migrants whose remains were discovered in an area frequently used as an entry point from neighbouring Turkey.

As per The Guardian, to combat such catastrophic events, the EU currently relies on a fleet comprising 28 aircraft, consisting of 24 water-dumping planes and four helicopters, generously provided by member countries. Efforts are also underway to establish a standalone, EU-funded air squadron comprising 12 aircraft, slated for full implementation by 2030.

Balazs Ujvari emphasises the escalating severity of fires in recent years, pointing to alarming trends that demand an increase in capabilities at the member states’ level. These efforts are crucial in the face of this growing crisis.

Greece has suffered numerous fires this summer, with both the government and experts attributing these incidents to the climate crisis.

Janez Lenarčič, the EU’s commissioner for crisis management, highlights the significance of the swift and effective collective action undertaken by the EU in times of crisis, as evidenced by the deployment of aerial resources to combat this unprecedented wildfire.